PRECIOUS-Gold slips, eyes longest weekly losing streak in 6 months
April 4, 2014 / 3:50 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips, eyes longest weekly losing streak in 6 months

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold prices in tight range
    * Platinum, palladium on track for weekly gains
    * Coming up: US March nonfarm payrolls at 1230 GMT

 (updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, April 4 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Friday as
the market nervously awaited U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, heading
for its longest weekly losing streak in more than six months as
equities firmed and optimism grew about the U.S. economy.
    Investors in gold, often seen as a hedge against economic
uncertainty, are eyeing the U.S. jobs report - due later on
Friday - to gauge the strength of the economy and any potential
impact on the Federal Reserve's stimulus measures.
    A weak report could boost gold's appeal as a safe-haven,
while a strong report could prompt speculation that the Fed will
lift rates earlier than previously expected. 
    Median forecasts are for a rise of 200,000 in payrolls. 
    "If payrolls fall short of the 200,000 mark, that would
potentially support gold prices. Though it is unlikely prices
will break above $1,300," said Joyce Liu, an analyst at Phillip
Futures.
    "But if it's a strong report, we will definitely see some
downside and potentially break below $1,276."
    Spot gold slipped 0.05 percent to $1,286.39 an ounce
by 0708 GMT. The metal is down 0.5 percent for the week, on
track for a third straight weekly loss. That would be its
longest weekly losing stretch since August-September.
    Prices were trading in a tight $3.86 range - the smallest
trading band since Dec. 25.
    Liu said any support from physical demand, which could pick
up at lower prices, would be offset by technical bearishness.
    Physical demand has, in fact, weighed on prices as buying
interest from top consumer China has dropped off considerably.
    Shanghai prices, which were at a premium of over $20 an
ounce to spot prices at the beginning of the year, are now at a
discount of about $2.
    Banks in China have been importing less gold over the past
month on waning demand, while cheaper prices at home due to a
softer yuan also curbed overseas purchases of the precious
metal, banking sources and traders said. 
    In No. 2 buyer India, the central bank has indicated that it
is considering removing some of the curbs on gold imports - a
move that could potentially ease premiums and boost demand.
 
    A pick-up in buying from India, which was until last year
the biggest gold consumer, could provide some support to gold
prices. 
    Among other precious metals, platinum and palladium
 were heading for weekly gains on supply worries. 
    Strikes in South African mines have forced platinum
producers such as Lonmin  to declare force
majeure with some contractors. 
    Palladium supply fears are also being fuelled by
geopolitical tensions in Russia, the top producer of the metal.
    
 PRICES AT 0708 GMT
 Metal              Last      Change   Pct chg
                                               
 Spot gold           1286.39    -0.61     -0.05
 Spot silver           19.83     0.04       0.2
 Spot platinum          1432     -3.8     -0.26
 Spot palladium        783.5     -0.4     -0.05
 Comex gold           1286.9      2.3      0.18
 Comex silver         19.855     0.05      0.25
 Euro                 1.3698                   
 DXY                  80.515                   
                                               
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies, Richard
Pullin and Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
