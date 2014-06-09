FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Gold Market Report
June 9, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold firm above $1,250; but stock rally curbs demand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 9 (Reuters) - Gold was firm above $1,250 an
ounce on Monday after U.S. jobs data matched expectations, while
a rally in stocks curbed the metal's appeal as an investment
hedge.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was trading flat at $1,252.51 an ounce by
0021 GMT, after losing less than 0.1 percent on Friday.
    * U.S. employment returned to its pre-recession peak in May,
with a solid pace of hiring that offered confirmation the
economy has snapped back from a winter slump. Nonfarm payrolls
increased 217,000 last month, the Labor Department said on
Friday. 
    * With no major data scheduled for Monday, markets are
likely to look towards investment and consumer demand for
further cues.
    * Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish bets in
gold futures and options in the week to June 3 to their lowest
level since mid-January, according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission on Friday. 
    * Among other precious metals, platinum and palladium
 gained.
    * South African mining minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi said on
Saturday he had "done enough work" in mediating between the AMCU
union and the world's top three platinum firms and he believed
the two sides would resolve a five-month strike in talks on
Monday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Global equity markets and the dollar rose on Friday, with
U.S. stocks closing at record highs. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0830 Euro zone Sentix index June 
    1400 U.S. Employment trends May
    
    PRICES AT 0021 GMT    
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold        1252.51    -0.68     -0.05
 Spot silver        18.99    -0.04     -0.21
 Spot platinum    1446.75     4.45      0.31
 Spot palladium    841.75      0.8       0.1
 Comex gold        1252.9      0.4      0.03
 Comex silver      19.015    0.024      0.13
 Euro              1.3647                   
 DXY                80.42                   
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

