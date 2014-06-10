FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Platinum extends gains to 5th day; palladium near 3-year top
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
June 10, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Platinum extends gains to 5th day; palladium near 3-year top

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 10 (Reuters) - Platinum extended its winning
streak to a fifth straight session on Tuesday as talks to
resolve a 5-month long strike in top producer South Africa were
deadlocked, with the mining minister quitting his role as a
mediator. 
    Palladium, of which South Africa is the second biggest
producer, was near its highest in nearly three years, while
trading in gold was muted as global equities were near a record
high.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Platinum rose 0.1 percent to $1,445.50 an ounce by
0022 GMT, after earlier hitting a one-week high of $1,454.75. It
has gained 1.5 percent in the last four sessions. 
    * Palladium also gained to trade near $844 - its highest
since August 2011.
    * Wage talks between South Africa's AMCU union and major
platinum producers were deadlocked on Monday, prompting the
mining minister to abandon his mediation role and dashing hopes
for an end to a strike that is pushing the economy towards
recession. 
    * The five-month strike has halted mines that normally
account for 40 percent of global platinum output.
    * Meanwhile gold was trading flat at $1,251.15 an
ounce as its investment-hedge appeal was dented by stronger
stock markets.
    * Deutsche Bank said on Monday it begun operating
a precious metals vault in London, joining a series of other
institutions that offer to store gold in the global centre of
the over-the-counter bullion market. 
    * Investors dumped gold and energy exchange traded products
(ETPs) in May as some of the heat came out of the Ukraine
crisis, the latest monthly data from asset manager BlackRock
shows. Some $297 million was withdrawn from gold ETPs.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Global equity markets edged higher on Monday, boosting a
gauge of world stock performance to near an all-time high, as
low interest rates bolstered sentiment even as U.S. Treasury
yields rose. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0130 China Producer prices May 
    0130 China Consumer prices May 
    0645 France Industrial output April 
    0900 Italy Final Q1 GDP 
    1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism index May 
    1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories April
    
    PRICES AT 0022 GMT
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold        1251.15    -0.43    -0.03
 Spot silver        19.01    -0.01    -0.05
 Spot platinum     1445.5      1.6     0.11
 Spot palladium    840.25     2.35     0.28
 Comex gold        1251.7     -2.2    -0.18
 Comex silver       19.03   -0.036    -0.19
 Euro              1.3588                  
 DXY               80.635                  
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.