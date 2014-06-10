FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Platinum extends gains to 5th day; palladium near 3-year top
June 10, 2014 / 3:30 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Platinum extends gains to 5th day; palladium near 3-year top

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Platinum hits highest since end-May
    * S.Africa strike continues, wage talks break down
    * Gold muted as Asian stocks hit 3-year high

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, June 10 (Reuters) - Platinum extended its winning
streak to a fifth straight session on Tuesday as talks to
resolve a five-month long strike in the world's second biggest
producer South Africa were deadlocked, with the mining minister
quitting his role as a mediator. 
    Palladium was near its highest in nearly three years, while
trading in gold was muted as global equities neared record
highs. 
    Wage talks between South Africa's main mine workers' union
and major platinum producers were deadlocked on Monday,
prompting the mining minister to abandon his mediation role and
dashing hopes for an end to a strike that is pushing the economy
towards recession. 
    "There still appears to be a wide gulf between the two sides
and from recent development it does not seem there will be a
resolution soon," HSBC analysts said in a note.
    While stocks on hand have helped to cover lost platinum
output and there has been some talk that recycling has added to
supply, the analysts said the work stoppage could continue to
support prices even after the dispute is settled.
    "We see the strike as gradually eroding stocks and reducing
the supply base significantly this year," they said.
    Platinum rose 0.4 percent to $1,449.24 an ounce by
0637 GMT, after earlier hitting $1,454.75, its highest since May
30. It gained 1.5 percent over the previous four sessions.
    Palladium also gained to trade near $844 - its
highest since August 2011.
    The five-month strike has halted mines that normally account
for about 40 percent of global platinum output.
    Meanwhile, gold edged up slightly to $1,255.10 an
ounce as its investment-hedge appeal was dented by stronger
stock markets.
    Asia stocks edged up to a three-year high on Tuesday after a
record-breaking Wall Street bull run continued on fresh optimism
over global economies, while rising yields supported the dollar.
 
    Monthly data from asset manager BlackRock on Monday
reflected market sentiment. Some $297 million was withdrawn from
gold exchange-traded products in May as some of the heat came
out of the Ukraine crisis, BlackRock said. 
    Physical demand in Asia was subdued as prices stabilized and
was not strong enough to push prices higher.
        
    PRICES AT 0637 GMT
 Metal             Last      Change  Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold           1255.1    3.52     0.28
 Spot silver           19.1    0.08     0.42
 Spot platinum      1449.24    5.34     0.37
 Spot palladium       839.6     1.7      0.2
 Comex gold          1255.2     1.3      0.1
 Comex silver         19.09   0.024     0.13
 Euro                1.3598                 
 DXY                 80.562                 
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Tom Hogue and
Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
