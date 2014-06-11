FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Palladium slips from 3-1/2 year high, gold barely moves
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
June 11, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Palladium slips from 3-1/2 year high, gold barely moves

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - Palladium fell from its
highest level in more than three years on Wednesday as
speculators reaped profits, but the metal used in jewellery and
auto catalysts remains underpinned by a five-month strike in
South Africa.
    Thinly-traded palladium often tracks sister metal platinum
, which has risen more than 7 percent this year on supply
concerns. Impala Platinum, the world's second-largest
platinum producer, said on Tuesday it had "exhausted all its
financial means" in its wage offer. 
       
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot palladium eased $2.30 an ounce to $849.70 by
0019 GMT, having rallied to $854 on Tuesday, its strongest since
February 2011.     
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,259.50 an ounce,
under pressure from recent rallies in equities.  
    * Platinum producer Lonmin may soon need to raise
capital to survive South Africa's longest and costliest mining
strike, which has paralysed its operations and slashed its
revenue. 
    * Russian gold output rose by 29.7 percent in the first four
months of 2014 compared with the same period in 2013 due to
producers fighting lower prices with higher volumes, an industry
lobby said on Tuesday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * A worldwide measure of stocks was little changed on
Tuesday, while U.S. Treasury yields touched one-month highs and
the euro fell as the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates
began to take hold in markets.  
    * Brent crude reversed course to end down on Tuesday, while
U.S. oil also fell due to a stronger dollar and profit taking by
traders following strong gains on Monday. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1100 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index 
    1800 U.S. Federal budget May 
        
  Precious metals prices 0019 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1259.50   -0.99   -0.08      4.53
  Spot Silver        19.16    0.04   +0.21     -1.29
  Spot Platinum    1469.75   -3.65   -0.25      7.48
  Spot Palladium    849.70   -2.30   -0.27     19.17
  COMEX GOLD AUG4  1259.90   -0.20   -0.02      4.83         1537
  COMEX SILVER JUL4  19.18    0.01   +0.00     -0.98          292
  Euro/Dollar       1.3534
  Dollar/Yen        102.34
 
 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.