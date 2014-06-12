FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Palladium steady near 13-1/2 year high on supply fears
#Gold Market Report
June 12, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Palladium steady near 13-1/2 year high on supply fears

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 12 (Reuters) - Palladium held steady near a
more than 13-year high on Thursday, as supply concerns from a
five-month strike in second-largest producer South Africa
triggered buying from industrial users and investors. 
       
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Cash palladium was little changed at $857.15 an
ounce by 0019 GMT. The metal used in jewellery and auto
catalysts rallied to $862.50 an ounce on Wednesday, its highest
level since February 2001. 
    * Spot gold was barely changed at $1,261.09 an ounce.
The metal is holding above a four-month low of $1,240.61 hit
last week.    
    * As annual wage talks kick off in South Africa, a
five-month strike in the platinum sector weighs large and could
influence how other unions negotiate pay demands this year.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * A gauge of world stock markets retreated from recent highs
on Wednesday, pressured by a lower growth forecast from the
World Bank and a profit warning from Lufthansa, while Brent
crude rose on fears of disrupted supply from Iraq as violence
escalates. 
     * The dollar edged lower against a basket of major
currencies on Wednesday for the first time in four sessions
after traders dismissed expectations of an early Federal Reserve
rate hike, while the yen advanced on few signs of further easing
from the Bank of Japan. 
         
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0645 France Current account April 
    0900 Euro zone Industrial production April 
    1230 U.S. Import prices May 
    1230 U.S. Export prices May 
    1230 U.S. Retail sales May 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1400 U.S. Business inventories April
  
   
  Precious metals prices 0019 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1261.09    0.85   +0.07      4.66
  Spot Silver        19.18    0.04   +0.21     -1.18
  Spot Platinum    1474.10   -2.25   -0.15      7.80
  Spot Palladium    857.15    0.25   +0.03     20.22
  COMEX GOLD AUG4  1261.40    0.20   +0.02      4.96          691
  COMEX SILVER JUL4  19.21    0.03   +0.00     -0.85          231
  Euro/Dollar       1.3533
  Dollar/Yen        102.01
 

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
