PRECIOUS-Palladium and platinum rebound after heavy sell-off

SINGAPORE, June 13 (Reuters) - Palladium and sister metal platinum regained some strength on Friday after falling sharply in the previous session, as South African producers struck a deal with the union to end a crippling five-month strike. Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and Lonmin said they had reached "in principle undertakings" with the leaders of the longest strike in the history of South African mining. FUNDAMENTALS * Palladium rose $5 an ounce to $827.00 by 0015 GMT. It plunged about 4 percent to a three-week low of $814.70 an ounce on Thursday, just a day after it rallied to a 13-1/2 year high on signs of a deadlock in wage talks. * Palladium, used in jewellery and auto catalysts, was on track for its first weekly fall in five. * Platimum added $13.50 an ounce to $1,448.00 an ounce, having fallen nearly 3 percent on Thursday. * Spot gold was little changed at $1,272.70 an ounce. * U.S. gold was at $1,272.90 an ounce, down $1.10. * President Barack Obama on Thursday threatened U.S. military strikes in Iraq against Sunni Islamist militants who have surged out of the north to menace Baghdad and want to establish their own state in Iraq and Syria. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Crude oil prices hit a nine-month high on Thursday on supply concerns and equities sold off as violence threatened stability in Iraq. * The dollar slipped for a second straight session against a basket of currencies on Thursday after U.S. retail sales and weekly jobless claims data showed weakness in the economy and curbed speculation of a hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0530 China Industrial output May 0530 China Retail sales May 0530 China Urban investment May 0900 Euro zone Employment Q1 0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade April 1355 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index June Precious metals prices 0015 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1272.70 -0.16 -0.01 5.62 Spot Silver 19.50 0.01 +0.05 0.46 Spot Platinum 1448.00 13.50 +0.94 5.89 Spot Palladium 827.00 5.00 +0.61 15.99 COMEX GOLD AUG4 1272.90 -1.10 -0.09 5.92 1268 COMEX SILVER JUL4 19.54 0.00 +0.00 0.85 425 Euro/Dollar 1.3551 Dollar/Yen 101.78 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)