FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Palladium and platinum rebound after heavy sell-off
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
June 13, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Palladium and platinum rebound after heavy sell-off

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 13 (Reuters) - Palladium and sister metal
platinum regained some strength on Friday after falling sharply
in the previous session, as South African producers struck a
deal with the union to end a crippling five-month strike. 
     Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum 
and Lonmin said they had reached "in principle
undertakings" with the leaders of the longest strike in the
history of South African mining. 
         
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Palladium rose $5 an ounce to $827.00 by 0015 GMT.
It plunged about 4 percent to a three-week low of $814.70 an
ounce on Thursday, just a day after it rallied to a 13-1/2 year
high on signs of a deadlock in wage talks. 
    * Palladium, used in jewellery and auto catalysts, was on
track for its first weekly fall in five. 
    * Platimum added $13.50 an ounce to $1,448.00 an
ounce, having fallen nearly 3 percent on Thursday. 
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,272.70 an ounce.
 
    * U.S. gold was at $1,272.90 an ounce, down $1.10.  
    * President Barack Obama on Thursday threatened U.S.
military strikes in Iraq against Sunni Islamist militants who
have surged out of the north to menace Baghdad and want to
establish their own state in Iraq and Syria. 
     * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Crude oil prices hit a nine-month high on Thursday on
supply concerns and equities sold off as violence threatened
stability in Iraq. 
    * The dollar slipped for a second straight session against a
basket of currencies on Thursday after U.S. retail sales and
weekly jobless claims data showed weakness in the economy and
curbed speculation of a hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve.
 
       
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0530 China Industrial output May 
    0530 China Retail sales May 
    0530 China Urban investment May 
    0900 Euro zone Employment Q1 
    0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade April 
    1355 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index June
  
    
  Precious metals prices 0015 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1272.70   -0.16   -0.01      5.62
  Spot Silver        19.50    0.01   +0.05      0.46
  Spot Platinum    1448.00   13.50   +0.94      5.89
  Spot Palladium    827.00    5.00   +0.61     15.99
  COMEX GOLD AUG4  1272.90   -1.10   -0.09      5.92         1268
  COMEX SILVER JUL4  19.54    0.00   +0.00      0.85          425
  Euro/Dollar       1.3551
  Dollar/Yen        101.78
  

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.