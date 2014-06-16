FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold hits 3-week high on Iraq; platinum group metals up
#Gold Market Report
June 16, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold hits 3-week high on Iraq; platinum group metals up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 16 (Reuters) - Gold hit its highest in
nearly three weeks on Monday, as turmoil in Iraq supported the
metal's safe-haven appeal, while platinum group metals gained
ahead of the outcome of wage talks to end a five-month long
strike in South African mines.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,278.21 an ounce by
0020 GMT, after hitting $1,278.74 earlier in the session - the
highest since late May. 
    * Sunni insurgents seized a mainly ethnic Turkmen city in
northwestern Iraq on Sunday after heavy fighting, solidifying
their grip on the north after a lightning offensive that
threatens to dismember Iraq. 
    * Gold is seen as a safe-haven asset at times of
geopolitical uncertainties. 
    * Hedge funds and money managers increased their bullish
bets in gold futures and options in the week to June 10, their
first increase in five weeks, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday. 
    * Among other precious metals, platinum and palladium
 gained about 1 percent each on Monday after logging sharp
declines last week on easing supply worries.
    * The leader of South Africa's AMCU union said on Friday a
wage deal with the top three platinum producers was imminent,
signalling a possible end to a crippling five-month strike that
has disrupted global output of the metal.    
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Escalating violence in Iraq drove crude oil prices to
nine-month highs on Friday while damping the appetite for risk,
even as bullish news from the U.S. tech sector lifted shares on
Wall Street and helped buoy stocks in global equity markets.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0900 Euro zone Inflation final May 
    1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing index June 
    1315 U.S. Industrial output May 
    1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index June

    PRICES AT 0020 GMT    
 Metal            Last     Change  Pct chg
                                          
 Spot gold        1278.21    1.71     0.13
 Spot silver        19.72    0.06     0.31
 Spot platinum     1439.3      15     1.05
 Spot palladium    819.75   10.75     1.33
 Comex gold        1278.7     4.6     0.36
 Comex silver       19.74   0.085     0.43
 Euro              1.3536                 
 DXY               80.609                 
                                          
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
