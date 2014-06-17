PRECIOUS-Gold steady near 3-week top on safe haven bids from Iraq tensions

SINGAPORE, June 17 (Reuters) - Gold held steady near a three-week high on Tuesday as escalating tensions in Iraq attracted some safe-haven bids, but investors were awaiting a Federal Reserve meeting this week before taking any big positions. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,272.16 an ounce by 0036 GMT. The metal hit a three-week top of $1,284.85 on Monday before closing down 0.4 percent on profit taking. * President Barack Obama considered options for military action to support Iraq's besieged government on Monday, and U.S. and Iranian officials held talks to stabilize the region, which has been roiled by the advance of Sunni rebels toward Baghdad. * Gold could also benefit as Russia cut off gas to Ukraine on Monday in a dispute over unpaid bills that could disrupt supplies to the rest of Europe and set back hopes for peace between the former Soviet neighbours. * Prices however could be pressured by outflows from the top gold fund, SPDR Gold Trust, which saw holdings fall 4.20 tonnes to 782.88 tonnes on Monday. * The Fed's two-day policy meeting begins today with a statement expected on Wednesday. Markets are on the watch for any signals on when the U.S. central bank might begin raising interest rates. * The London Metal Exchange, competing to offer a replacement for the London silver benchmark, said it could offer three alternatives including an enhanced telephone-based process and an option for open-outcry price setting. * Platinum and palladium ticked higher as markets awaited an end to a five-month long strike at top producer South Africa. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares struck a cautious tone on Tuesday as the double-whammy of a deepening conflict in Iraq and a gas dispute between Ukraine and Russia sapped investors' appetite for risk. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 Italy Trade data April 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment June 0900 Euro zone Labour costs Q1 1230 U.S. Housing starts May 1230 U.S. Building permits May 1230 U.S. Consumer prices May PRICES AT 0036 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1272.16 0.87 0.07 Spot silver 19.65 0.05 0.26 Spot platinum 1434.99 5.49 0.38 Spot palladium 811.55 3.05 0.38 Comex gold 1272.6 -2.7 -0.21 Comex silver 19.67 -0.045 -0.23 Euro 1.3583 DXY 80.413 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)