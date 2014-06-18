FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,270, eyes on Fed
#Gold Market Report
June 18, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,270, eyes on Fed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 18 (Reuters) - Gold was trading in a tight
range on Wednesday as a firmer dollar and outflows from bullion
funds sapped demand, with many investors waiting for the Federal
Reserve to conclude its two-day policy meeting before placing
big bets on the metal.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,270.94 an ounce
by 0028 GMT, after ending flat in the previous session. The
metal hit a three-week high of $1,284.85 on Monday due to
violence in Iraq, but prices have since fallen back.
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.26 tonnes to
782.62 tonnes on Tuesday - a second straight day of declines. 
    * The fund, considered a proxy for investor sentiment,
posted its biggest outflow since mid April on Monday. 
    * The Fed is widely expected to chop another $10 billion
from its monthly bond purchases at a meeting on Tuesday and
Wednesday. Markets will be watching closely for any commentary
on when the U.S. central bank would begin to rise interest rates
and its outlook for the economy. 
    * In the physical markets, gold premiums in India - the
world's second biggest gold buyer - fell to their lowest in four
months as the central bank allowed private companies to import
gold even as demand was soft. 
    * Platinum and palladium edged higher as South
Africa's platinum producers and union AMCU agreed on a broad
wage offer to end a protracted strike. Details such as the time
frame and additional benefits are still outstanding, a producer
said on Tuesday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The U.S. dollar held onto modest gains early on Wednesday,
having risen broadly after U.S. consumer prices recorded their
largest increase in more than a year in May. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0130 China House prices May 
    1230 U.S. Current account Q1 
    1800 Federal Reserve announces outcome of policy meeting 
    1830 Fed Chair Janet Yellen holds news briefing

    PRICES AT 0028 GMT    
 Metal             Last     Change  Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold         1270.94   -0.25    -0.02
 Spot silver         19.71    0.02      0.1
 Spot platinum      1432.9     0.4     0.03
 Spot palladium     814.68    1.38     0.17
 Comex gold         1271.4    -0.6    -0.05
 Comex silver       19.735   0.003     0.02
 Euro               1.3547                 
 DXY                  80.6                 
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
