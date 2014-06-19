FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds gains as Fed cuts economic view; platinum climbs
June 19, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds gains as Fed cuts economic view; platinum climbs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 19 (Reuters) - Gold held on to modest
overnight gains on Thursday after the Federal Reserve cut its
outlook for U.S. economic growth, while platinum group metals
rose as new hurdles emerged in settling South Africa's mining
strike.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,278.20 an ounce
by 0029 GMT, after rising 0.5 percent on Wednesday on safe-haven
bids.
    * The Fed slashed its U.S. growth forecast for 2014 from 2.9
percent to a range of between 2.1 percent and 2.3 percent, and
lowered projections for the long-run target interest rate.
 
    * However, the Fed expressed confidence the U.S. economic
recovery was on track and hinted at a slightly more aggressive
pace of interest rate increases starting next year. 
    * A discussion by gold buyers and sellers across the market
on ways to reform or replace London's global price benchmark,
known as the "fix", will be held next month by the World Gold
Council. 
    * Gold jewellery exports from India are likely to grow by a
quarter in the year to March 2015, helped by an expected
relaxation of its import policy and recovering demand from major
consuming countries, the head of a trade body said.
 
    * Platinum and palladium extended their
winning streaks, with both trading near one-week highs as a
mining strike in major producer South Africa looked set to
continue for a while longer.
    * South African platinum union AMCU has made "unaffordable"
new demands beyond a deal struck with producers last week,
miners said on Wednesday, dashing hopes of an end to the
country's longest and costliest mining strike. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The U.S. dollar wallowed at its lowest in nearly two weeks
against a basket of major currencies early on Thursday, having
beat a hasty retreat after the Fed signalled that interest rates
will stay low for a while yet. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1400 U.S. Leading index May 
    1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index June

    PRICES AT 0029 GMT    
 Metal            Last     Change  Pct chg
                                          
 Spot gold         1278.2     0.7     0.05
 Spot silver         19.9    0.04      0.2
 Spot platinum     1452.1     8.2     0.57
 Spot palladium    826.65    3.95     0.48
 Comex gold        1278.7       6     0.47
 Comex silver       19.92   0.142     0.72
 Euro               1.359                 
 DXY               80.379                 
                                          
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
