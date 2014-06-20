PRECIOUS-Gold drops as S&P rises but posts big weekly gain

(Adds second byline, dateline, updates market activities)

By Frank Tang and Clara Denina

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Friday as a record high in the S&P equities index and a higher dollar prompted bullion investors to take profits, a day after the metal’s biggest rise in nine months on fresh bullish bets and short covering.

Silver rose, ignoring gold’s weakness, lifted by technical buying after a break above its 200-day average and as stronger copper prices lifted the grey metal’s industrial appeal, traders said.

The yellow metal still posted its biggest weekly gain in three months due to a violent military insurgence in Iraq and a softer dollar after the Federal Reserve’s comments.

Prior to Friday’s drop, bullion had gained 5 percent between Tuesday and Thursday as the Federal Reserve’s lack of commitment to raise interest rates and continued tensions in the Middle East unleashed a wave of short covering.

“At this point, gold appears overdone,” UBS strategist Edel Tully said. “Strategic buyers are remaining on the sidelines; this is a move that is currently dominated by short-term traders.”

Spot gold dropped 0.4 percent to $1,314.45 an ounce by 3:22 p.m. EDT (1922 GMT), after jumping 3.3 percent in the previous session. The metal was about 3 percent higher for the week.

U.S. COMEX gold futures for August delivery settled up $2.50 at $1,316.60 an ounce, with trading volume about 10 percent above its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.

COMEX gold open interest, a liquidity gauge measuring the total number of long and short outstanding positions, climbed 1.5 percent to about 387,000 lots, suggested a combination of new buying and short covering, traders said.

Silver climbed 0.6 percent to $20.83 an ounce. Turnover of U.S. silver futures was more than double their 30-day average.

Silver’s break above $20 on Thursday continued to draw interest from momentum investors, traders said.

Among platinum group metals, platinum fell 1.1 percent to $1,451.25 an ounce, after rising almost 2 percent in the previous session. Palladium dropped 1.8 percent to $819 an ounce.

Investors continued to monitor a five-month mining strike in major producer South Africa that looked set to drag on.

South African platinum union AMCU has made “unaffordable” new demands beyond a deal struck with producers last week, mining firms said on Wednesday, dashing hopes of an end to the country’s longest and costliest mining strike. 3:22 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold AUG 1316.60 2.50 0.2 1307.10 1322.50 149,873 US Silver SEP 20.994 0.302 1.5 20.630 21.025 19,576 US Plat JUL 1457.30 -17.20 -1.2 1452.10 1474.50 12,619 US Pall SEP 822.20 -16.40 -2.0 818.95 838.50 4,093 Gold 1314.45 -5.25 -0.4 1306.70 1321.90 Silver 20.830 0.130 0.6 20.600 20.960 Platinum 1451.25 -15.70 -1.1 1452.50 1470.50 Palladium 819.00 -14.70 -1.8 820.00 836.40 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 154,478 146,513 163,909 13.37 -0.64 US Silver 104,381 50,326 55,396 21.85 3.43 US Platinum 17,267 14,857 12,348 17.79 0.45 US Palladium 4,248 9,217 5,889 20.83 0.15 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by William Hardy, Pravin Char and Diane Craft)