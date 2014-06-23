FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 2-month high as safe-haven bids support
June 23, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 2-month high as safe-haven bids support

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 23 (Reuters) - Gold was trading steady near
its highest in two months on Monday as escalating violence in
Iraq and geopolitical tensions supported the metal's safe-haven
appeal. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,313.36 an ounce
by 0023 GMT, not too far from a two-month high of $1,321.90 hit
on Friday.
    * Iran's supreme leader accused the United States on Sunday
of trying to retake control of Iraq by exploiting sectarian
rivalries, as Sunni insurgents drove towards Baghdad from new
strongholds along the Syrian border. 
    * Gold is considered an investment-hedge, and is sought
after especially during times of geopolitical and financial
uncertainty.    
    * The metal was also supported by fighting in Ukraine
between Ukrainian and pro-Moscow separatist forces, further
straining a unilateral ceasefire declared by Ukraine as Russian
President Vladimir Putin pressed Kiev to talk to the rebels.
 
    * Hedge funds and money managers increased their bullish
bets in gold futures and options in the week to June 17 as
bullion prices climbed, according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission on Friday. 
    * Russia's gold reserves rose to 34.7 million troy ounces in
May from 34.4 million troy ounces in April, the central bank
said on its website on Friday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Wall Street equities rose on Friday for a sixth straight
session and hit new highs, boosted by money managers convinced
that U.S. policymakers will keep a lid on interest rates through
2016. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0145 China HSBC Manufacturing Flash PMI June 
    0700 France Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI June 
    0730 Germany Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI June 
    0800 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI June 
    1230 U.S. National activity index May 
    1300 U.S. Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI June 
    1400 U.S. Existing home sales May

    PRICES AT 0023 GMT
 Metal             Last     Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold         1313.36    -0.96     -0.07
 Spot silver         20.79    -0.06     -0.29
 Spot platinum     1448.25     -5.5     -0.38
 Spot palladium     817.75     0.55      0.07
 Comex gold         1314.3     -2.3     -0.17
 Comex silver        20.84   -0.109     -0.52
 Euro               1.3588                   
 DXY                80.384                   
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
