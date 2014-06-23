PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 2-month high as safe-haven bids support

SINGAPORE, June 23 (Reuters) - Gold was trading steady near its highest in two months on Monday as escalating violence in Iraq and geopolitical tensions supported the metal's safe-haven appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,313.36 an ounce by 0023 GMT, not too far from a two-month high of $1,321.90 hit on Friday. * Iran's supreme leader accused the United States on Sunday of trying to retake control of Iraq by exploiting sectarian rivalries, as Sunni insurgents drove towards Baghdad from new strongholds along the Syrian border. * Gold is considered an investment-hedge, and is sought after especially during times of geopolitical and financial uncertainty. * The metal was also supported by fighting in Ukraine between Ukrainian and pro-Moscow separatist forces, further straining a unilateral ceasefire declared by Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin pressed Kiev to talk to the rebels. * Hedge funds and money managers increased their bullish bets in gold futures and options in the week to June 17 as bullion prices climbed, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday. * Russia's gold reserves rose to 34.7 million troy ounces in May from 34.4 million troy ounces in April, the central bank said on its website on Friday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Wall Street equities rose on Friday for a sixth straight session and hit new highs, boosted by money managers convinced that U.S. policymakers will keep a lid on interest rates through 2016. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC Manufacturing Flash PMI June 0700 France Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI June 0730 Germany Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI June 0800 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI June 1230 U.S. National activity index May 1300 U.S. Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI June 1400 U.S. Existing home sales May PRICES AT 0023 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1313.36 -0.96 -0.07 Spot silver 20.79 -0.06 -0.29 Spot platinum 1448.25 -5.5 -0.38 Spot palladium 817.75 0.55 0.07 Comex gold 1314.3 -2.3 -0.17 Comex silver 20.84 -0.109 -0.52 Euro 1.3588 DXY 80.384 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)