PRECIOUS-Gold rises on Iraq, S&P drop; platinum down as strike ends

By Frank Tang and Clara Denina

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Monday on weaker U.S. equity markets and geopolitical tensions over increasing violence in Iraq, while platinum eased as South African miners’ union declared an official end to a five-month strike.

The yellow metal extended last week’s 3 percent gain as Iran’s supreme leader accused the United States on Sunday of trying to retake control of Iraq by exploiting sectarian rivalries, as Sunni insurgents drove toward Baghdad from new strongholds along the Syrian border.

Rising safe-haven bids were reflected in a recent drop in the open interest of gold call options, suggesting short covering in the bullion options market continued.

The expiration of COMEX gold and silver July options on Wednesday are also likely to keep metal prices in check, traders said.

“Precious metals are broadly under-owned, but there has to be a real interest among investors to continue the rally,” said COMEX gold options trader Jonathan Jossen.

Investors tend to seek refuge in safe havens like gold in times of geopolitical or financial troubles.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,315.60 an ounce by 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT). The metal hovered near its two-month high of $1,321.90 after posting its biggest weekly gain in three months last week.

U.S. COMEX gold futures for August delivery settled up $1.80 at $1,318.40 an ounce, with trading volume about 30 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.

U.S. stocks fell slightly on Monday as investors found few reasons to keep buying following a six-day rally in the S&P 500, though homebuilders rallied on strong sales data.

PLATINUM DOWN SLIGHTLY

Platinum eased after South Africa’s AMCU union declared a five-month platinum strike “officially over” as thousands of miners roared their approval when leader Joseph Mathunjwa asked if they wanted to end the longest work stoppage in the country’s history.

Traders said the news has been fully factored into the prices of platinum and palladium, which tumbled earlier in June when news of a preliminary wage settlement agreement was reached.

Platinum dropped 50 cents to $1,453.25 an ounce, while palladium rose 0.4 percent to $820.25 an ounce.

Silver inched down 1 cent at $20.86 an ounce after jumping 6.3 percent last week, its biggest gain since February. 3:00 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold AUG 1318.40 1.80 0.1 1310.40 1319.20 97,146 US Silver SEP 20.964 -0.030 -0.1 20.780 20.990 21,631 US Plat JUL 1456.60 -0.70 0.0 1441.20 1459.40 16,442 US Pall SEP 822.65 0.45 0.1 810.50 823.50 4,563 Gold 1315.60 1.28 0.1 1310.10 1318.30 Silver 20.860 0.010 0.0 20.760 20.930 Platinum 1453.25 -0.50 0.0 1441.60 1454.50 Palladium 820.25 3.05 0.4 812.15 821.50 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 112,390 150,201 164,073 13.38 -0.02 US Silver 75,641 55,713 56,006 19.81 -2.04 US Platinum 24,581 15,324 12,382 15.31 -2.48 US Palladium 4,705 8,865 5,881 20.83 0.15 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by William Hardy, Pravin Char and Chizu Nomiyama)