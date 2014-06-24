FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold slips; platinum gains as South African strike ends
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
June 24, 2014 / 2:11 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips; platinum gains as South African strike ends

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Gold investors eyeing Iraq developments
    * Five-month long platinum strike in South Africa comes to
an end

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, June 24 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Tuesday as
investors awaited developments in violence-wracked Iraq, while
platinum steadied after two days of losses as strikes in top
producer South Africa came to an end.
    South Africa's AMCU union declared a five-month platinum
strike "officially over" on Monday, bringing to an end the
longest work stoppage in the country's history. Miners are
expected to return to work this week. 
    Platinum and palladium had risen in recent months as
investors expected the strikes to squeeze supplies.
    "An end to the mining strike may keep pressure on the
platinum group metals (PGMs) in the near-term as investors may
choose to take profits given the recent price run-up," HSBC
analysts said in a note.
    "While this may be negative for the PGMs in the short-term,
we remain bullish in the medium to longer-term from a
fundamental perspective due to supply and demand tightness." 
    Platinum eased 0.5 percent early in Tuesday's
session, before settling to trade up at $1,454.85 an ounce by
0620 GMT. Palladium also rose after early losses.
    Meanwhile, spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,315.10
an ounce after gaining slightly overnight.
    Gold has been boosted recently by escalating violence in
Iraq, where Sunni tribes have joined a militant takeover of
northern Iraq. 
    Secretary of State John Kerry on Monday promised "intense
and sustained" U.S. support for Iraq, but said the divided
country would only survive if its leaders took urgent steps to
bring it together. 
    Investor sentiment towards gold, often seen as an
investment-hedge, has improved with SPDR Gold Trust, the
world's top gold-backed exchange-traded fund, notching a 2.4
tonne increase in holdings to 785.02 tonnes on Monday. 
    However, physical demand is still weak in major markets
China and India as consumers expect prices to fall.     

    PRICES AT 0620 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold          1315.1    -2.69     -0.2
 Spot silver         20.85     0.02      0.1
 Spot platinum     1454.85     3.85     0.27
 Spot palladium      822.9      3.6     0.44
 Comex gold         1316.2     -2.2    -0.17
 Comex silver        20.87   -0.046    -0.22
 Euro               1.3599                  
 DXY                80.286                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry and
Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.