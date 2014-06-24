FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold rises to 2-month high as S&P falls, platinum up
June 24, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rises to 2-month high as S&P falls, platinum up

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold hits highest since April, silver at 3-month peak
    * Global equities retreat after disappointing German data
    * Platinum, palladium up despite South African wage deal
    * Coming up: US building permits on Wednesday

 (Adds comment, second byline, dateline, updates market
activities)
    By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
    NEW YORK/LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Gold rose to a
two-month peak on Tuesday as equity market losses and soft
German business sentiment data helped bullion build on last
week's gains, while platinum climbed on worries of more labor
unrest despite a wage deal to end a five-month strike.
    The yellow metal climbed as investors switched out of
equities after Germany's Ifo index of business sentiment fell
more than expected in June. Gold later pared
gains on encouraging U.S. new home sales and better consumer
confidence data. 
    U.S. stocks slipped as earlier gains from economic data
faded after the S&P 500 index reached an intraday record. 
    "If stock markets correct further, that would be a factor
that would be supportive for the precious metals," Peter Fertig,
a consultant at Quantitative Commodity Research, said. 
    Spot gold hit a high of $1,325.90, its highest since
April 15. It was up 41 cents at $1,318.12 an ounce by 4:24 p.m.
EDT (2024 GMT).
    U.S. COMEX gold futures for August delivery settled up $2.90
at $1,321.30 an ounce, with trading volume about 30 percent
below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
    Silver was up 0.1 percent at $20.86 an ounce, having
earlier rose as high as $21.14 - a three-month high.
    Gold prices have recently been underpinned on geopolitical
tensions over increasing violence in Iraq. 
    Investor sentiment towards bullion has shown signs of
improvement, with the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, the SPDR Gold Trust, recording a
2.4-tonne increase in its holdings on Monday to 785.02 tonnes. 
   
    PLATINUM REBOUNDS
    Platinum ground metals erased early losses to turn higher as
a combination of lingering supply worries and short covering
lifted PGM prices.
    Platinum was up 0.8 percent at $1,463.20 an ounce,
while palladium rose 0.8 percent to $825.75 an ounce.
    The world's three biggest platinum firms signed a wage deal
with South Africa's AMCU union on Tuesday, but said fallout from
a five-month strike made job cuts and restructuring inevitable,
setting the scene for more labour turmoil. 
    Traders said the news has been fully factored into the
prices of platinum and palladium, which tumbled earlier in June
when news of a preliminary wage settlement agreement was
reached.
    James Steel, chief precious metals analyst at HSBC, said the
producers' focus will be restocking the metals pipelines, which
can take up to four to eight weeks, highlighting supply worries.

4:24 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
               SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
US Gold AUG   1321.30   2.90   0.2  1314.50 1326.60  113,013
US Silver SEP  21.097  0.133   0.6   20.855  21.225   32,496
US Plat JUL   1471.90  15.30   1.1  1450.40 1476.00   21,907
US Pall SEP    830.40   7.75   0.9   819.45  834.65    3,576
Gold          1318.20   0.41   0.0  1314.10 1325.90         
Silver         20.880  0.050   0.2   20.820  21.140
Platinum      1466.30  15.30   1.1  1451.20 1472.00
Palladium      825.75   6.45   0.8   821.00  832.60
TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
               CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
US Gold        116,222   150,201   164,073     13.29   -0.09
US Silver      105,913    55,713    56,006     19.39   -0.42
US Platinum     37,850    15,324    12,382     15.41    0.10
US Palladium     3,797     8,865     5,881     20.49   -0.34

 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Dale Hudson and Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
