PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 2-mth high as equities retreat
#Gold Market Report
June 25, 2014 / 12:20 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 2-mth high as equities retreat

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 25 (Reuters) - Gold held steady near its
highest level in two months on Wednesday, supported by a drop in
equities and high oil prices, while silver edged back from a
3-month peak. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Gold was little changed at $1,318.04 an ounce by
0000 GMT after rising to $1,325.90 on Tuesday, its strongest
since April 15. 
    * U.S. gold was at $1,318.80 an ounce, down $2.50.  
    * Silver, which often tracks gold, dipped to $20.86
an ounce. It had rallied to $21.14 an ounce on Tuesday, its
highest since March 18. 
    * Singapore is set to announce the launch of a gold futures
contract on Wednesday, two sources familiar with the matter
said, joining a race in Asia to provide a viable alternative to
the metal's global benchmark which is under regulatory scrutiny.
 
    * The world's three biggest platinum firms signed a wage
deal with South Africa's AMCU union on Tuesday but said that
fallout from a five-month strike made job cuts and restructuring
inevitable, setting the scene for more labour turmoil.
[ID:nL6N0P53WX[
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday as worries about Iraq
drove profit-taking, after encouraging economic data earlier
drove shares to another record high, while sterling tumbled on
doubts whether the Bank of England would allow an interest rate
hike soon. 
    * The U.S. dollar edged higher on Tuesday after
stronger-than-expected U.S. housing and consumer confidence data
increased expectations of a more hawkish tone from the Federal
Reserve. 
    * Brent crude held above $114 a barrel on Tuesday, supported
by continued fighting in Iraq, supply disruptions in Libya and
expectations of a decline in U.S. crude inventories, while U.S.
crude prices dipped slightly. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment July 
    0645 France Business climate June 
    1230 U.S. Durable goods orders May 
    1230 U.S. Q1 GDP Final 
    1345 U.S. Markit Services PMI Flash June
    
  Precious metals prices 0000 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1318.04    0.44   +0.03      9.39
  Spot Silver        20.86   -0.01   -0.05      7.47
  Spot Platinum    1463.40   -0.40   -0.03      7.01
  Spot Palladium    825.75   -0.55   -0.07     15.81
  COMEX GOLD AUG4  1318.80   -2.50   -0.19      9.74         1038
  COMEX SILVER JUL4  20.91   -0.13   +0.00      7.95          546
  Euro/Dollar       1.3605
  Dollar/Yen        101.92
 
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
