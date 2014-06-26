FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold clings to small gains on weak U.S. data, softer dollar
#Gold Market Report
June 26, 2014 / 12:20 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold clings to small gains on weak U.S. data, softer dollar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 26 (Reuters) - Gold held on to small
overnight gains on Thursday to trade near a two-month high,
supported by safe-haven bids from weak data on U.S. economic
growth and a softer dollar.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,319.20 an ounce
by 0008 GMT, after rising 0.1 percent in the previous session.
    * The U.S. economy contracted at a much steeper pace in the
first quarter than previously estimated, turning in one of its
worst-ever non-recession performances, but growth already
appears to have rebounded strongly. 
    * Data showed gross domestic product fell at a 2.9 percent
annual rate, the sharpest decline in five years, instead of the
1.0 percent pace it had reported last month.
    * The dollar languished near one-month lows against a basket
of major currencies early on Thursday, having been knocked back
hard after revised U.S. growth figures for the first quarter
came in shockingly weak. 
    * China and Singapore are vying to provide feasible gold
price benchmarks in Asia, as calls grow in the top consuming
region for more localized pricing of the precious metal at a
time when the global benchmark is under regulatory scrutiny.
 
    * Platinum group metals were steady after tens of thousands
of South African platinum miners returned to work on Wednesday
after wage deals ended the longest and most damaging strike in
the country's history. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stock investors ignored weak economic data and pushed
equities higher on Wednesday, while German bond yields hit the
year's low on safe-haven bids. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0645 France Consumer confidence June 
    1230 U.S. Personal income May 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

    PRICES AT 0008 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold          1319.2      0.2     0.02
 Spot silver            21     0.02      0.1
 Spot platinum     1461.99    -2.41    -0.16
 Spot palladium        828     -1.5    -0.18
 Comex gold         1320.3     -2.3    -0.17
 Comex silver        21.04   -0.076    -0.36
 Euro               1.3627                  
 DXY                80.218                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

