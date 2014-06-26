PRECIOUS-Gold clings to small gains on weak U.S. data, softer dollar

SINGAPORE, June 26 (Reuters) - Gold held on to small overnight gains on Thursday to trade near a two-month high, supported by safe-haven bids from weak data on U.S. economic growth and a softer dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,319.20 an ounce by 0008 GMT, after rising 0.1 percent in the previous session. * The U.S. economy contracted at a much steeper pace in the first quarter than previously estimated, turning in one of its worst-ever non-recession performances, but growth already appears to have rebounded strongly. * Data showed gross domestic product fell at a 2.9 percent annual rate, the sharpest decline in five years, instead of the 1.0 percent pace it had reported last month. * The dollar languished near one-month lows against a basket of major currencies early on Thursday, having been knocked back hard after revised U.S. growth figures for the first quarter came in shockingly weak. * China and Singapore are vying to provide feasible gold price benchmarks in Asia, as calls grow in the top consuming region for more localized pricing of the precious metal at a time when the global benchmark is under regulatory scrutiny. * Platinum group metals were steady after tens of thousands of South African platinum miners returned to work on Wednesday after wage deals ended the longest and most damaging strike in the country's history. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stock investors ignored weak economic data and pushed equities higher on Wednesday, while German bond yields hit the year's low on safe-haven bids. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0645 France Consumer confidence June 1230 U.S. Personal income May 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims PRICES AT 0008 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1319.2 0.2 0.02 Spot silver 21 0.02 0.1 Spot platinum 1461.99 -2.41 -0.16 Spot palladium 828 -1.5 -0.18 Comex gold 1320.3 -2.3 -0.17 Comex silver 21.04 -0.076 -0.36 Euro 1.3627 DXY 80.218 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)