PRECIOUS-Gold falls as U.S. jobless data suggests economic strength

* Gold down as crude oil down on easing Iraq fears * Lack of gold ETF buying could further weigh -analyst * Chinese May gold imports from Hong Kong fell 17 pct * Coming up: US consumer sentiment Friday (Updates market activities) By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Thursday as upbeat U.S. jobless claims data and weaker crude oil prices sent prices below a two-month high hit earlier this week, and a lack of investment interest could further pressure the precious metal, traders said. Bullion fell as U.S. consumer spending rose less than expected in May, prompting economists to downgrade estimates for second-quarter growth. There is, however, little doubt the economy is expanding, decreasing gold's appeal as a hedge. Another report on Thursday showed the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell again last week. Analysts said gold's recent gains were largely driven by short covering as speculators aggressively bought back their bearish bets, while gold-backed exchange traded funds have also failed to attract buyers despite bullion's rally. "With strategic buyers opting not to participate in gold's rally, gold upside is certainly questionable," said Edel Tully, precious metals strategist at UBS. Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,315.16 an ounce by 2:19 p.m. EDT (1819 GMT). U.S. COMEX gold futures for August delivery settled down $5.60 an ounce at $1,317, with trading volume about 10 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. The precious metal had gained 4 percent since last Thursday and reached a two-month high on Tuesday at $1,325.90 on concerns over escalating violence in Iraq. Gold prices also came under pressure on comments from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard that interest rate increases should come sooner rather than later. Also negative was a drop in crude oil prices as fears eased over export disruption from war-ravaged Iraq. Physical gold demand in main consumer China remains lackluster, dealers said, with higher prices curbing some buying. China's total gold imports from Hong Kong dropped 17 percent to 67.233 tonnes in May from 80.817 tonnes in April, according to data emailed to Reuters by the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department. Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.4 percent at $21.06 an ounce, outperforming gold. Platinum group metal investors continued to monitor developments in South Africa where mine workers gradually returned to work after reaching a wage deal with producers to end a five-month strike. Meanwhile, almost a quarter of a million South African workers in sectors from engineering to communications will strike indefinitely from July 1 in pursuit of a pay claim. Spot platinum gained 10 cents to $1,464.50 an ounce, while spot palladium climbed 0.2 percent to $831.40 an ounce. 2:19 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold AUG 1317.00 -5.60 -0.4 1306.80 1320.60 120,742 US Silver SEP 21.162 -0.009 0.0 20.845 21.175 41,089 US Plat JUL 1470.10 -3.10 -0.2 1461.90 1474.50 10,844 US Pall SEP 835.80 2.55 0.3 827.50 836.50 2,950 Gold 1315.16 -3.84 -0.3 1306.65 1319.80 Silver 21.060 0.080 0.4 20.820 21.110 Platinum 1464.50 0.10 0.0 1460.50 1469.40 Palladium 831.40 1.90 0.2 828.50 834.15 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 125,871 141,679 162,963 13.29 -0.06 US Silver 97,481 64,212 56,414 19.09 -0.62 US Platinum 25,064 16,569 12,516 14.38 -0.44 US Palladium 3,325 7,191 5,876 19.26 -0.30 (Editing by Veronica Brown, David Evans, Cynthia Osterman and Marguerita Choy)