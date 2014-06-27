FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold treads water; false China financing deals, demand weigh
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
June 27, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold treads water; false China financing deals, demand weigh

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 27 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed early
in Asian trading on Friday but looked likely to fall as concerns
grew over weak physical demand and discovery of $15 billion of
loans tied to falsified gold deals in top consumer China.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was flat at $1,316.54 an ounce by 0029
GMT, after losing 0.1 percent in the previous session.
    * Chinese gold processing firms have since 2012 used
falsified gold transactions to borrow 94.4 billion yuan ($15.2
billion) from banks, the country's chief auditor said.
 
    * Most commodity-financing deals are legitimate, but
revelations of borrowing based on fake transactions in the gold
market by the national auditor, which comes on the heels of
alleged metals financing fraud at Qingdao Port, may prompt
authorities to launch another crackdown on commodity financing. 
    * Data also showed that China's gold imports from Hong Kong
dropped in May to the lowest level since January last year as a
weaker yuan curbed appetite. 
    * A federal court has revoked the environmental license for
a large gold mine planned by Belo Sun Mining Corp on
the Xingu River in the Amazon, ruling that the company had
failed to assess the impact on local indigenous communities.
 
    * Comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve official that raising
interest rates by the end of the first quarter in 2015 will be
appropriate also pressured investor sentiment. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stocks ended slight lower on Thursday after a Federal
Reserve official said interest rates should rise by early 2015,
while the pound gained on talk that UK rates also will go up,
even as the Bank of England took only mild steps to tighten
lending. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0600 Germany Import prices May 
    0645 France Consumer spending May 
    0645 France Detailed Q1 GDP 
    0900 Euro zone Economic sentiment June 
    1200 Germany Consumer prices June

    PRICES AT 0029 GMT
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold        1316.54    -1.06    -0.08
 Spot silver         21.1     0.05     0.24
 Spot platinum     1466.6      3.8     0.26
 Spot palladium     833.5      1.1     0.13
 Comex gold        1317.6      0.6     0.05
 Comex silver      21.105   -0.003    -0.01
 Euro              1.3611                  
 DXY               80.196                  
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.