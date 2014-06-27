FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold climbs towards 2-month high on softer dollar
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
June 27, 2014 / 3:45 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold climbs towards 2-month high on softer dollar

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Dollar near one-month low vs yen
    * China finds $15 bln of loans tied to falsified gold deals
    * Trader says no big impact on imports seen

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, June 27 (Reuters) - Gold climbed towards a
two-month high on Friday and looked set to post its fourth
straight weekly gain, as weak U.S. data on consumer spending
hurt the dollar.
    U.S. consumer spending rose less than expected in May,
prompting economists to downgrade estimates for second-quarter
growth. 
    The dollar was poised to end the week with a whimper,
dropping to a more than one-month low against the yen on Friday
after downbeat U.S. spending data gave investors no reason to
hope for higher U.S. rates anytime soon.
    Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,321.60 an ounce by
0645 GMT, after losing 0.1 percent in the previous session.
Earlier in the week, it hit $1,325.90 - its highest since mid
April.
    "The technical profile suggests potential for a near-term
push to the $1,370-72 area," ANZ analysts said. "But this would
be seen as a medium-term range-defining move, rather than a
reversal in the downtrend."
    Traders warned the metal could still see some choppy trading
amid concerns over weak imports in top consumer China and the
discovery of $15 billion of loans tied to falsified gold deals
in the country.
    Chinese gold processing firms have used falsified gold
transactions since 2012 to borrow 94.4 billion yuan ($15.2
billion) from banks, the country's chief auditor said.
 
    Most commodity-financing deals are legitimate, but
revelations of borrowing based on fake transactions in the gold
market, on the heels of alleged metals financing fraud at
Qingdao Port, may prompt authorities to launch another crackdown
on commodity financing. 
    "It's a wait and see situation for now but if and when these
gold deals do begin to unwind, there could be an easing of
imports though not a sharp decline," said one trader in
Shanghai.
    China's gold imports from Hong Kong are already at lower
levels, with overseas purchases in May dropping to their lowest
since January last year as the pace of buying calms after a
record 2013. 
    The Shanghai trader said despite recent sluggish demand,
overall appetite for gold remains strong. Chinese demand has
been quiet in recent months as a weaker yuan has dulled the
appeal of the metal. 
    Demand in major consumer India has also been subdued as the
industry awaits a possible roll-back of import rules.
    
    PRICES AT 0645 GMT        
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                     
 Spot gold          1321.6        4      0.3
 Spot silver         21.16     0.11     0.52
 Spot platinum     1468.25     5.45     0.37
 Spot palladium     835.23     2.83     0.34
 Comex gold         1322.7      5.7     0.43
 Comex silver       21.185    0.077     0.36
 Euro               1.3628                  
 DXY                80.089                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry and
Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.