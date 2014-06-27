PRECIOUS-Gold steady after U.S. consumer confidence data; platinum up

* US consumer confidence rises more than expected in June

By Frank Tang and Clara Denina

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices ended little changed on Friday as better-than-expected data on U.S. consumer sentiment dampened bullion’s appeal as a hedge, while platinum group metals rose on lingering strike worries at South Africa’s state power utility.

Nearly flat U.S. equities and a slightly lower dollar failed to inspire the yellow metal on Friday, when data showed U.S. consumer sentiment rose in June as consumers remained optimistic the sluggish first quarter was due to difficult winter conditions.

With only one trading day left in the second quarter, gold is set to climb nearly 3 percent for its second consecutive quarterly gain. The yellow metal’s gain, however, underperformed rises in other precious metals.

Simmering geopolitical tensions over Ukraine and Iraq have boosted gold’s safe-haven appeal so far this year. Still, analysts are bearish on gold’s outlook because of possible dollar strength, an equities rally and tame inflation.

“Should geopolitical tensions ease, gold seems vulnerable to a correction, which is a key reason we expect a return to fundamentals for gold and for prices to fall,” said Christopher Louney, precious metals analyst at Barclays Capital.

Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,318.46 an ounce by 3:05 p.m. EDT (1905 GMT), hovering near Tuesday’s intraday high of $1,325.90, its highest level since mid-April.

U.S. COMEX gold futures for August delivery settled up $3 at $1,320 an ounce, with trading volume about 25 percent below their 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.

In terms of quarterly performance, silver was on track for a 7 percent gain in the second quarter, its highest in three quarters. Platinum is poised to rise 5 percent for its biggest quarterly gain since the third quarter of 2012, while palladium is set to climb 9 percent.

Gold prices were underpinned as the situation in Iraq remained tense overnight after the most influential Shi‘ite cleric in Iraq called on the country’s leaders on Friday to choose a prime minister within the next four days, a dramatic political intervention that could hasten the end of Nuri al-Maliki’s eight year rule.

Traders warned that bullion could see some additional choppy trading amid concerns over weak imports in top consumer China and the discovery of $15 billion of loans tied to falsified gold deals in the country.

Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.1 percent to $21.02 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.7 percent to $1,473.50 an ounce, while palladium was up 0.8 percent at $838.90 an ounce.

Platinum group metals climbed on news members of South Africa’s largest union NUMSA could down tools in a wildcat strike at state-power utility Eskom if disputes over wages and other issues are not resolved. 3:05 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold AUG 1320.00 3.00 0.2 1313.20 1323.10 92,435 US Silver SEP 21.134 -0.028 -0.1 21.010 21.250 46,231 US Plat JUL 1478.50 8.40 0.6 1468.70 1486.10 3,801 US Pall SEP 842.85 7.05 0.8 835.30 844.00 3,069 Gold 1318.46 0.86 0.1 1313.00 1322.00 Silver 21.020 -0.030 -0.1 20.990 21.180 Platinum 1473.50 10.70 0.7 1468.50 1482.75 Palladium 838.90 6.50 0.8 836.65 841.50 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 97,469 131,880 164,654 13.22 0.06 US Silver 65,777 68,331 54,449 19.01 -0.08 US Platinum 16,308 17,374 12,159 14.44 0.06 US Palladium 3,191 6,010 5,864 19.61 0.35 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by Jason Neely, Pravin Char and Chizu Nomiyama)