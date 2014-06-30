PRECIOUS-Gold steady near 2-month high; poised for second quarterly gain

SINGAPORE, June 30 (Reuters) - Gold was holding steady near a two-month high on Monday and looked set to post its second straight quarterly gain as geopolitical tensions boosted the metal's safe-have appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,314.93 an ounce by 0027 GMT, not too far from a two-month high of $1,325.90 hit last week. * The metal has gained 2.4 percent for the second quarter of the year, after rising nearly 7 percent in the previous quarter, helped by violence in Ukraine and Iraq. * Iraq's army sent tanks and armoured vehicles to try to dislodge insurgents from the northern city of Tikrit on Sunday, the second day of a pushback against a Sunni militant takeover of large stretches of Iraq. * Fighting flared between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists around the eastern flashpoint city of Slaviansk on Sunday despite a truce extended until Monday night, a deadline also set by EU leaders considering new sanctions against Russia. * Hedge funds and money managers sharply increased their bullish bets in gold futures and options to their highest since March, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. * Other precious metals, silver, platinum and palladium were all headed for their second straight quarterly gains. * Anglo American Plc has put some of its platinum mines in South Africa up for sale in a move by Chief Executive Mark Cutifani to dispose of underperforming assets, Britain's Sunday Times reported. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The dollar struggled to get off a one-month low against a basket of major currencies early on Monday, having posted its biggest weekly fall in over two months after a batch of disappointing U.S. data dampened the allure of the greenback. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Retail sales May 0800 Euro zone M3 money supply May 0900 Euro zone Inflation June 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI June 1400 U.S. Pending home sales May 1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index June PRICES AT 0027 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1314.93 -0.11 -0.01 Spot silver 20.92 -0.09 -0.43 Spot platinum 1470.75 -1.45 -0.1 Spot palladium 838.22 -0.28 -0.03 Comex gold 1316 -4 -0.3 Comex silver 20.955 -0.122 -0.58 Euro 1.3645 DXY 80.036 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)