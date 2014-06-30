FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold steady near 2-month high; poised for second quarterly gain
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
June 30, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady near 2-month high; poised for second quarterly gain

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 30 (Reuters) - Gold was holding steady near
a two-month high on Monday and looked set to post its second
straight quarterly gain as geopolitical tensions boosted the
metal's safe-have appeal. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was flat at $1,314.93 an ounce by 0027
GMT, not too far from a two-month high of $1,325.90 hit last
week. 
    * The metal has gained 2.4 percent for the second quarter of
the year, after rising nearly 7 percent in the previous quarter,
helped by violence in Ukraine and Iraq.
    * Iraq's army sent tanks and armoured vehicles to try to
dislodge insurgents from the northern city of Tikrit on Sunday,
the second day of a pushback against a Sunni militant takeover
of large stretches of Iraq. 
    * Fighting flared between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian
separatists around the eastern flashpoint city of Slaviansk on
Sunday despite a truce extended until Monday night, a deadline
also set by EU leaders considering new sanctions against Russia.
 
    * Hedge funds and money managers sharply increased their
bullish bets in gold futures and options to their highest since
March, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed
on Friday. 
    * Other precious metals, silver, platinum and palladium were
all headed for their second straight quarterly gains. 
    * Anglo American Plc has put some of its platinum
mines in South Africa up for sale in a move by Chief Executive
Mark Cutifani to dispose of underperforming assets, Britain's
Sunday Times reported. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar struggled to get off a one-month low against a
basket of major currencies early on Monday, having posted its
biggest weekly fall in over two months after a batch of
disappointing U.S. data dampened the allure of the greenback.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0600 Germany Retail sales May 
    0800 Euro zone M3 money supply May 
    0900 Euro zone Inflation June 
    1345 U.S. Chicago PMI June 
    1400 U.S. Pending home sales May 
    1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index June

    PRICES AT 0027 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1314.93    -0.11    -0.01
 Spot silver         20.92    -0.09    -0.43
 Spot platinum     1470.75    -1.45     -0.1
 Spot palladium     838.22    -0.28    -0.03
 Comex gold           1316       -4     -0.3
 Comex silver       20.955   -0.122    -0.58
 Euro               1.3645                  
 DXY                80.036                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.