PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-month high on fund flows; platinum holds gain

SINGAPORE, July 2 (Reuters) - Gold was trading close to a three-month peak on Wednesday boosted by a second straight day of inflows into the top bullion-backed fund, while platinum held sharp overnight gains to trade at a near 10-month high on supply worries. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,325.55 an ounce by 0023 GMT, after falling slightly in the previous session. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 5.69 tonnes to 796.39 tonnes on Tuesday. * The fund is a proxy for market sentiment due to its size, and flows in and out of the fund tend to impact prices. * Gold was also supported by safe-haven bids from geopolitical tensions in Iraq and Ukraine. * Ukrainian forces struck at pro-Russian separatist bases in eastern regions with air and artillery strikes on Tuesday after President Petro Poroshenko announced he would not renew a ceasefire but go on the offensive to rid Ukraine of "parasites". * Sunnis and Kurds walked out of the first session of Iraq's new parliament on Tuesday after Shi'ites failed to name a prime minister to replace Nuri al-Maliki, dimming any prospect of an early national unity government to save Iraq from collapse. * Platinum dipped slightly to $1,499.20 after gaining 1.5 percent on Tuesday, when it hit a near 10-month high of $1,511.00. * Last week, the world's biggest platinum producers reached a wage settlement with miners in South Africa after a five-month long strike. But fears of further labour unrest and possible restructuring at mines continued to support prices. * Members of South Africa's largest union NUMSA said members could down tools in a wildcat strike at state-power utility Eskom, while more than 220,000 South African engineering and metal workers launched a strike. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Stock markets around the world rallied at the start of the second half of 2014 on Tuesday, propelled by solid U.S. and Chinese economic data and the notion that central banks will keep interest rates low for some time. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 U.S. Producer prices May 1215 U.S. ADP national employment June 1345 U.S. ISM-New York index June 1400 U.S. Factory orders May PRICES AT 0023 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1325.55 0.11 0.01 Spot silver 21 -0.01 -0.05 Spot platinum 1499.2 -3.7 -0.25 Spot palladium 850.25 0.45 0.05 Comex gold 1326.4 -0.2 -0.02 Comex silver 21.08 -0.037 -0.18 Euro 1.368 DXY 79.816 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)