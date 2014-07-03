FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold hovers below 3-month high; U.S. jobs data, ECB eyed
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
July 3, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold hovers below 3-month high; U.S. jobs data, ECB eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 3 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed below
a three-month high on Thursday as investors awaited a string of
key data releases later in the day to gauge the strength of the
global economy and the fate of stimulus measures by central
banks.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was flat at $1,326.10 an ounce by 0033
GMT, not too far from a 3-month high of $1,332.10 hit earlier in
the week. 
    * U.S. data on jobs, unemployment and trade in expected on
Thursday, while the outcome of European Central Bank policy
meeting will also be announced.
    * Weaker-than-expected data and continued stimulus measures
would keep gold prices supported.
    * Data on Wednesday showed U.S. private-sector hiring hit a
1-1/2-year high in June, reinforcing views that momentum was
building to carry the economy through the rest of the year after
a dismal start. 
    * Collusion among banks in setting the gold price benchmark
was possible but there is no evidence of this, a senior British
regulator said on Wednesday when answering lawmakers' questions
on the trustworthiness of the gold market. 
    * India's central bank said on Wednesday it has sought
quotes from banks to swap gold in its own vaults for
international-standard gold, aiming to improve the management of
its reserves. 
    * Platinum was holding close to a 10-month high of
$1,517.50 hit on Wednesday as supplies worries persisted even
after producers in South Africa resumed work after a 5-month
strike.    
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Major stock markets held near record highs on Wednesday on
signs of an improving global economy and continued central bank
support, while the dollar and bond yields rose on an upbeat
report on U.S. employment. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI June 
    0145 China HSBC services PMI June 
    0755 Germany Markit services PMI June 
    0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI June 
    0900 Euro zone Retail sales May 
    1145 Outcome of European Central Bank policy meeting 
    1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls June 
    1230 U.S. Unemployment rate June 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
    1230 U.S. International trade May 
    1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI June

    PRICES AT 0033 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold          1326.1    -1.04    -0.08
 Spot silver         21.13     0.04     0.19
 Spot platinum     1499.75    -1.75    -0.12
 Spot palladium      851.5     -0.7    -0.08
 Comex gold         1327.1     -3.8    -0.29
 Comex silver        21.19   -0.112    -0.53
 Euro               1.3654                  
 DXY                79.952                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.