PRECIOUS-Gold hovers below 3-month high; US jobs data, ECB eyed
July 3, 2014 / 3:25 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold hovers below 3-month high; US jobs data, ECB eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Gold slips but still near 3-month high
    * Coming up: U.S. Nonfarm payrolls June; 1230 GMT

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, July 3 (Reuters) - Gold slipped to trade below a
three-month high on Thursday as investors awaited a string of
key data releases later in the day to gauge the strength of the
global economy and the fate of stimulus measures by central
banks.
    U.S. data on jobs, unemployment and trade is expected on
Thursday, while the outcome of European Central Bank (ECB)
policy meeting will also be announced.
    Weaker-than-expected data and continued stimulus measures
would be supportive of safe-haven gold, typically seen as a
hedge against inflation.
    "There isn't much liquidity today because everyone is
waiting for nonfarm payrolls and the ECB," said one precious
metals trader in Hong Kong.
    "We might see a sharp reaction if the jobs report is good
because gold has seen quite a good run up lately."
    Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,322.60 an ounce by
0626 GMT. It hit a 3-month high of $1,332.10 hit earlier this
week as tensions in Iraq and Ukraine stoked safe-haven demand.
    U.S. employers likely maintained a fairly healthy pace of
hiring in June, consistent with data that have suggested a sharp
economic contraction in the first-quarter was an aberration,
according to a Reuters survey. 
    Other data on Wednesday showed that U.S. private-sector
hiring hit a 1-1/2-year high in June, hurting gold.
    The technical picture also looked weak with Reuters
technical analyst saying gold may retrace to $1,316 as it has
failed to break a resistance at $1,334 twice. 
    Meanwhile, physical demand for gold has been lacklustre due
to the recent rally in prices. In top buyer China, domestic
prices were at a discount of $1-$2 an ounce to
global prices, underscoring sluggish demand.
    Among other precious metals, platinum was holding
close to a 10-month high of $1,517.50 hit on Wednesday as supply
worries persisted even after producers in South Africa resumed
work after a five-month strike.    
    Palladium was also supported near its highest in
three weeks.
    
    PRICES AT 0626 GMT
 Metal             Last      Change   Pct chg
                                              
 Spot gold           1322.6    -4.54     -0.34
 Spot silver          21.05    -0.04     -0.19
 Spot platinum       1492.9     -8.6     -0.57
 Spot palladium      848.75    -3.45      -0.4
 Comex gold          1323.5     -7.4     -0.56
 Comex silver        21.125   -0.177     -0.83
 Euro                1.3652                   
 DXY                 79.978                   
                                              
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
