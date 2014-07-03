PRECIOUS-Gold slips after upbeat U.S. nonfarm payrolls

* US nonfarm payrolls rise 288,000 in June * Unemployment rate falls to 6.1 pct * Palladium hits fresh 13-year high (Adds analyst comment, double byline, updates market activity) By Frank Tang and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Gold slipped on Thursday after U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose more than expected in June, fueling expectations U.S. interest rates could rise earlier than expected. U.S. employment growth jumped in June and the jobless rate closed in on a six-year low, compelling evidence the economy was growing briskly heading into the second half of the year. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 288,000 jobs and the unemployment rate declined to 6.1 percent, the Labor Department said on Thursday. "It is interesting that we are well into the territory now that one would expect a normalization of monetary policy," said Mitsubishi Corp analyst Jonathan Butler. "There is still downside risk there on gold," he added. Fed policymakers have in the past promised to keep rates near zero until U.S. unemployment falls below 5.5 percent, as long as inflation and financial stability risks are contained. Spot gold was down 0.6 percent to $1,319.15 an ounce by 2:04 PM EDT (1404 GMT), having earlier dropped as much as 1.3 percent to a one-week low of $1,309.64. U.S. COMEX gold futures for August delivery settled down $10.30 at $1,320.60 an ounce, with trading volume about 30 percent above its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Some analysts argue that gold can rise in tandem with higher interest rates. "If interest rates start rising, it's because the Fed is worried about inflation, and that inflation factor can drive gold prices up even as interest rates rise," said Jeffrey Christian, managing director at CPM Group. A low interest-rate environment has been key to higher gold prices since the 2008 credit crisis, however, as investors were more willing to put their money in noninterest-bearing assets. Traders said gold could also receive a boost in the longer run after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said a raft of policy measures introduced last month will help lift inflation and support bank lending. Among other metals, palladium was up 0.4 percent at $855.60 an ounce. Palladium, mostly employed in gasoline autocatalysts, predominantly used in the United States and China, rose to its highest level since February 2001 at $864.45 an ounce, as good U.S. data lifted prospects for stronger auto demand. Platinum was down 0.5 percent at $1,494.25 an ounce, hovering near a 10-month high of $1,517.50 reached on Wednesday, while silver ended unchanged at $21.09 an ounce. 2:04 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold AUG 1320.60 -10.30 -0.8 1309.40 1329.00 139,120 US Silver SEP 21.137 -0.165 -0.8 20.820 21.230 38,995 US Plat OCT 1507.70 -3.80 -0.3 1494.50 1511.30 10,448 US Pall SEP 861.90 4.50 0.5 849.10 867.45 5,540 Gold 1319.15 -7.99 -0.6 1309.64 1327.39 Silver 21.090 0.000 0.0 20.850 21.160 Platinum 1494.25 -7.25 -0.5 1492.90 1506.25 Palladium 855.60 3.40 0.4 849.50 864.45 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 155,048 120,472 164,401 13.08 -0.77 US Silver 40,949 70,978 54,619 19.41 -0.57 US Platinum 10,630 17,767 12,178 17.04 0.51 US Palladium 6,210 5,083 5,833 19.3 -0.80 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by William Hardy and Tom Brown)