FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold steady, but strong U.S. jobs data could drag
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
July 4, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady, but strong U.S. jobs data could drag

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 4 (Reuters) - Gold was steady on Friday
after sharp overnight losses, but the metal was at risk of
further declines as strong U.S. jobs data and record highs on
Wall Street dented bullion's safe-haven appeal.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was flat at $1,319.65 an ounce at 0034
GMT. The metal fell more than 1 percent to a one-week low of
$1,309.64 in the previous session, before recovering slightly to
close down 0.6 percent.
    * U.S. employment growth jumped in June and the jobless rate
closed in on a six-year low, decisive evidence the economy was
growing briskly heading into the second half of the year.
 
    * Safe-haven gold fell as the dollar and stocks rose on the
strong data.
    * With a small increase, gold still looked set to post its
fifth straight weekly gain as geopolitical tensions in the
Middle East and Ukraine supported prices.
    * A plan by India's central bank to swap old gold in its
vaults for purer metal abroad that it could pledge or sell would
have the added benefits of reducing gold imports and easing
pressure on the balance of payments. 
    * Chinese gold imports could fall by up to 400 tonnes this
year as the government tightens controls on gold financing deals
and domestic demand softens, a leading precious metals
consultant said on Thursday. 
    * Russia's largest gold producer, Polyus Gold, has
launched a price protection programme, which includes gold
forward contracts, to boost the certainty in its cash flow and
operating margins. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares and the dollar firmed on Friday, catching a
lift from U.S. stocks' surge to record highs after the jobs
data. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0600 Germany industrial orders May
    U.S. markets shut for Independence Day holiday

    PRICES AT 0034 GMT    
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold        1319.65     0.16     0.01
 Spot silver        21.11     0.02     0.09
 Spot platinum     1493.4     -0.6    -0.04
 Spot palladium     856.9        2     0.23
 Comex gold        1320.5     -0.1    -0.01
 Comex silver      21.195    0.058     0.27
 Euro              1.3607                  
 DXY                80.21                  
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.