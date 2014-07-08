FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold falls on interest rate fears; palladium near 13-yr high
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
July 8, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold falls on interest rate fears; palladium near 13-yr high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 8 (Reuters) - Gold ticked lower on Tuesday
as investors continued to fret over the possibility of an
earlier-than-expected hike in U.S. interest rates, while
palladium was trading near a 13-year high on supply worries.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,317.60 an ounce by
0030 GMT after closing flat in the previous session.
    * A strong U.S. jobs report last week spurred speculation
that the Federal Reserve could increase rates soon on the back
of a solid economic recovery. A hike would encourage investors
to withdraw money from non-interest-bearing assets such as gold.
    * Physical demand in top gold consumer Asia has also been
weak as the metal is holding above $1,300. Many are waiting for
a drop in prices before making any purchases.  
    * Meanwhile, gold is still seeing some safe-haven bids from
geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 1.8 tonnes to
798.19 tonnes on Monday. 
    * Gold producers and consumers are resistant to a wholesale
redesign of the existing price setting benchmark known as the
"fix" despite increasing regulatory focus, a discussion held by
the World Gold Council found on Monday. 
    * The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre said it would delay
launch of a spot gold contract to the third quarter to ensure
that the technical aspects run smoothly. 
    * Palladium was trading near a 13-year high of
$868.50 hit on Monday.
    * The metal, used in catalytic converters, is boosted by
data last week showing U.S. auto sales at an eight-year high in
June. Worries about the supply of platinum group metals from
major producer South Africa also aided the market.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Global equity markets fell on Monday after a surprise drop
in German industrial output cooled a rally that sent various
stock indexes to record highs last week. 
    * The dollar started trade in Asia on the back foot on
Tuesday having run out of steam near a two-week high. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0600 Germany Trade data May 
    0645 France Trade data May 
    1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism index June 
    1900 U.S. Consumer credit May
    
    PRICES AT 0030 GMT    
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold         1317.6    -2.29    -0.17
 Spot silver        20.98    -0.06    -0.29
 Spot platinum     1488.6     -2.4    -0.16
 Spot palladium    864.45    -1.33    -0.15
 Comex gold        1318.9      1.9     0.14
 Comex silver      21.045    0.031     0.15
 Euro              1.3606                  
 DXY               80.207                  
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.