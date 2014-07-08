FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold eases on interest rate fears; palladium near 13-yr high
#Gold Market Report
July 8, 2014 / 3:20 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold eases on interest rate fears; palladium near 13-yr high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Physical demand in Asia still weak
    * SPDR sees inflow of 1.8 tonnes

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, July 8 (Reuters) - Gold ticked lower on Tuesday
as investors continued to fret over the possibility of an
earlier-than-expected hike in U.S. interest rates, while
palladium was trading near a 13-year high on supply worries.
    A strong U.S. jobs report last week spurred speculation the
Federal Reserve could increase rates soon on the back of a solid
economic recovery. A hike would encourage investors to withdraw
money from non-interest-bearing assets such as gold.
    Spot gold had fallen nearly 0.1 percent to $1,319.00
an ounce by 0637 GMT after closing flat in the previous session.
  
    "Expectations of an early rate hike by the Fed are
continuing to weigh on investors," said ANZ analyst Victor
Thianpiriya.
    "The market has seen several changes from forecasters come
through over the past week, with expectations of a rise in U.S.
interest rates now sitting at mid-2015 rather than early 2016."
    The market is now eyeing the release of minutes from the
Fed's June policy meeting to gauge the central bank's view on
interest rates and economic strength.
    Some traders said a lack of support from physical markets
could also weigh on prices. 
    Physical demand in top gold consumer Asia has been weak as
the metal is holding above $1,300. Many are waiting for a drop
in prices before making any purchases.  
    Meanwhile, gold is still seeing some safe-haven demand from
geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine. 
    SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 1.8 tonnes to
798.19 tonnes on Monday. 
    
    SUPPLY FEARS BOOST PGMS
    Platinum group metals (PGMs) continued to benefit from
concerns over the supply situation in South Africa, which
recently witnessed a five-month long strike at top producers. 
    The strike ended late last month but other smaller strikes
have since broken out, burnishing supply fears. 
    Impala Platinum said on Monday that wildcat
strikers at its Marula mine had indicated they would return to
work on Tuesday and press their demands through "formal
channels", but tensions remained high. 
    Palladium was trading near a 13-year peak of $868.50
hit on Monday. The metal, used in catalytic converters, was
aided by last week's data showing U.S. auto sales at an
eight-year high in June.
            
    PRICES AT 0637 GMT    
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold            1319    -0.89    -0.07
 Spot silver            21    -0.04    -0.19
 Spot platinum        1492        1     0.07
 Spot palladium     864.25    -1.53    -0.18
 Comex gold         1319.9      2.9     0.22
 Comex silver       21.075    0.061     0.29
 Euro               1.3594                  
 DXY                80.273                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Richard Pullin)

