PRECIOUS-Palladium climbs for 13th session to trade near 2001 highs

SINGAPORE, July 9 (Reuters) - Palladium climbed for a 13th straight session on Wednesday to trade near its highest since 2001 on concerns over supply constraints in major producer South Africa, amid strong demand for the metal from the auto industry. Gold was steady just below $1,320 an ounce as markets awaited the minutes of the Federal Reserve's June policy meeting to gauge the U.S. central bank's outlook for the economy and interest rates. FUNDAMENTALS * Palladium rose 0.4 percent to $871.05 an ounce by 0039 GMT. It hit a 13-year high of $873.75 on Tuesday. * A five-month long strike in the South Africa, the second biggest producer of palladium, ended last month but markets continue to believe supply will be affected. The metal is mainly used in autocatalysts in automobile manufacturing. * The metal also got a boost from data last week that showed that U.S. auto sales hit an eight-year high in June. * Meanwhile, spot gold was little changed at $1,318.85 an ounce. * A strong U.S. jobs report stoked fears of an earlier-than-expected rate hike in the world's largest economy. Investors will be watching minutes of the Fed policy meeting expected later today for clues on the timing of a rate hike. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 2.09 tonnes to 800.28 tonnes on Tuesday. * Dubai's Gold and Commodities Exchange could launch a spot silver contract after its first spot gold contract is offered this quarter, the company said. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The dollar eased and global equity markets fell on Tuesday as investors stepped back ahead of second-quarter earnings reports and after successive record highs last week for several major stock indices. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China PPI y/y June 0130 China CPI y/y June 1100 US MBA Mortgage House Index 1800 The Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from June 17-18 meeting PRICES AT 0039 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1318.85 0.25 0.02 Spot silver 21.01 0.01 0.05 Spot platinum 1495.2 8.3 0.56 Spot palladium 871.05 3.85 0.44 Comex gold 1319.8 3.3 0.25 Comex silver 21.08 0.067 0.32 Euro 1.3616 DXY 80.147 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)