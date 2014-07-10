FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold up on weaker dollar; India budget eyed for import duty cut
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
July 10, 2014 / 4:11 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold up on weaker dollar; India budget eyed for import duty cut

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold rises for second straight session
    * India may cut gold import duty at budget -industry
official
    * Coming up: U.S. Weekly jobless claims; 1230 GMT

 (Adds Indian budget session, updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, July 10 (Reuters) - Gold edged up for a second
session on Thursday as the dollar weakened after minutes of the
Federal Reserve's recent policy meet gave no indication of when
U.S. interest rates will rise. 
    Markets were also waiting to see if India, the world's No.2
gold consumer after China, would ease a record high import duty
on the precious metal at the fiscal budget on Thursday.
    Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,327.40 an ounce by
0646 GMT, after gaining 0.5 percent in the previous session,
aided by the dollar that hit a one-week low against a basket of
major currencies. 
    A weaker dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback
attractive for holders of other currencies.  
    Gold had come under pressure after last week's strong U.S.
jobs report that stoked speculation of an early hike in rates,
but the Federal Reserve gave no such indications, according to
the minutes from the June meeting. 
    Higher rates would encourage investors to withdraw money
from non-interest-bearing assets such as gold. 
    "If gold can break resistance at $1,335, then it can go all
the way to $1,380," said a precious metals trader. "The weaker
dollar after the Fed minutes is helping."
    "People are watching India today to see if there will be any
cut in import duty, though a reduction is already priced in."
    India last year took steps to curb gold purchases and
imposed a record 10 percent duty on imports in an effort to
reduce its high current account deficit.
    The new government led by Narendra Modi had indicated
earlier that they would ease the restrictions, with expectations
mounting that an announcement could come on Thursday when the
government presents its first fiscal budget.
    As of 0646 GMT, more than an hour into the budget session in
parliament, the Indian finance minister had not mentioned any
cut to the gold import duty.
    A senior official at the country's biggest gold trade group
expects India to ease its gold import duty to 6 percent in
Thursday's budget, leading to a rise in overseas purchases of
the precious metal in the second half. 
    Indian gold imports slid by a fifth last year, so any jump
in imports from the country would likely underpin gold prices.  
    Among other precious metals, platinum and palladium
 continued to gain amid fears over supply issues from
major producer South Africa.
    Palladium rose for a 14th straight session to trade near its
highest since February 2001.
   
    PRICES AT 0646 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change  Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold          1327.4     1.8     0.14
 Spot silver          21.1    0.05     0.24
 Spot platinum      1507.3    10.6     0.71
 Spot palladium     871.47    3.27     0.38
 Comex gold         1328.4     4.1     0.31
 Comex silver       21.175   0.107     0.51
 Euro               1.3639                 
 DXY                80.045                 
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.