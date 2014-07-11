FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold extends winning streak to 6th week on safe-haven demand
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
July 11, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold extends winning streak to 6th week on safe-haven demand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 11 (Reuters) - Gold retained sharp overnight
gains to trade near a 16-week high on Friday and was poised to
post its sixth weekly rise in a row, as troubles at a Portuguese
bank hammered equities and stoked safe-haven demand for bullion.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,336.36 an
ounce by 0028 GMT, after closing up 0.7 percent on Thursday,
when it rose to a peak of $1,345 - the metal's highest since
March 19.
    * Gold has gained over 1 percent this week. The sixth weekly
gain is gold's longest winning streak since Feb-March when it
had a similar run. 
    * European and U.S. stock markets fell, and bond yields of
Europe's southern nations rose on Thursday as investor fears
over financial troubles at the family-owned holding companies
behind Banco Espirito Santo spilled across markets and
borders. 
    * Meanwhile, India surprised bullion markets by keeping the
import duty on gold and silver unchanged at 10 percent in its
fiscal budget, a move likely to limit overseas purchases by the
second-biggest bullion consumer and further encourage smuggling.
 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.23 tonnes to
800.05 tonnes on Thursday. 
    * Among other precious metals, platinum and palladium
 were both headed for their fourth straight weekly gain,
while silver was on track for a sixth weekly gain
tracking gold. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Stocks slumped worldwide on Thursday and investors flocked
to safe-haven assets such as government bonds, Japanese yen and
gold on fears problems at Portugal's biggest listed bank could
herald a wider slump for riskier assets. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0600 Germany Wholesale price index June 
    0645 France Current account May 
    1800 U.S. Federal budget June

    PRICES AT 0028 GMT    
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1336.36     1.46     0.11
 Spot silver         21.42     0.03     0.14
 Spot platinum     1507.99    -0.51    -0.03
 Spot palladium     868.75    -0.45    -0.05
 Comex gold         1337.6     -1.6    -0.12
 Comex silver       21.495   -0.013    -0.06
 Euro               1.3595                  
 DXY                 80.16                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.