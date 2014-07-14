FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold slides 2.4 pct as Portugal banking fears fade
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 14, 2014 / 10:06 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slides 2.4 pct as Portugal banking fears fade

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Gold posts biggest one-day drop since early December
    * Stocks climb as fears over euro zone banks ease
    * No 1 platinum producer says H1 earnings may drop 96 pct
    * Coming up: U.S. import-export prices, retail sales Tuesday

 (Adds comment, second byline, dateline, updates market
activities)
    By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
    NEW YORK/LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Gold slid 2.4 percent
on Monday, its biggest one-day drop since early December, as
fading fears over Portugal's banking sector and a gain in U.S.
equities prompted investors to take profits after bullion's
rally to 3-1/2 month highs last week.
    Bullion prices were hit by waves of heavy selling when
prices fell below key support at $1,330 and $1,310 an ounce in
U.S. gold futures, triggering massive stop-loss orders, traders
said.
    Gold rallied to near $1,350 an ounce last Thursday after
questions about the health of Portugal's top-listed bank sparked
worry that a new euro zone banking crisis might be in the
offing.
    "Some of the fears about those headlines have diminished,
and that has given investors who had been riding on gold's
momentum an excuse to take profits," said Jeffrey Sica, chief
investment officer at Sica Wealth, which manages about $1
billion in client assets.
    Spot gold was down 2.4 percent at $1,305.50 an ounce
by 2:06 p.m. EDT (1806 GMT), on track for its biggest one-day
loss since Dec. 2. Earlier, gold fell to $1,302.90, the lowest
level since June 19.
    U.S. COMEX gold futures for August delivery settled
down $30.70 an ounce at $1,306.70.
    The pace of trading was frantic, with volume about 60
percent above its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
    Portuguese bond yields fell on Monday after the country's
biggest bank took steps aimed at reassuring investors of its
stability, calming peripheral debt markets after their first
episode of contagion this year. 
    "Anytime when there is unease in financial markets, people
come back to gold. In the near term, however, investors are more
willing to take profits after safe-haven rallies," said Thomas
Capalbo, precious metals trader at brokerage Newedge.
    Also weighing on gold was S&P's rally sparked by the latest
flurry of merger activity and earnings from Citigroup, putting
the U.S. equities benchmark on track to climb for a second
straight session.    
    Among other precious metals, silver was down 2.5
percent at $20.85 an ounce. Spot platinum fell 1.5
percent to $1,484.75 an ounce, while spot palladium edged
down 0.3 percent to $867.25 an ounce.
    Platinum investors digested news that Anglo American
Platinum, the world's biggest platinum producer, said
on Monday its first-half earnings would fall by as much as 96
percent after a five-month strike crippled its operations.
             
 2:06 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold AUG   1306.70 -30.70  -2.3  1302.20 1340.90  193,499
 US Silver SEP  20.914 -0.547  -2.5   20.900  21.530   50,634
 US Plat OCT   1493.00 -20.80  -1.4  1492.00 1516.30   11,888
 US Pall SEP    872.00  -3.30  -0.4   867.15  874.85    4,030
                                                               
 Gold          1305.50 -32.34  -2.4  1303.40 1339.40         
 Silver         20.850 -0.540  -2.5   20.870  21.440
 Platinum      1484.75 -22.05  -1.5  1490.30 1510.75
 Palladium      867.25  -2.45  -0.3   868.00  872.85
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        222,916   139,533   165,659     13.71    0.53
 US Silver       54,962    70,064    54,671     18.66   -0.70
 US Platinum     12,003    16,400    12,232      15.9   -1.00
 US Palladium     4,091     5,360     5,840     19.68    0.07
                                                               
    

 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
editing by Jane Baird, Jason Neely, David Evans and Meredith
Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.