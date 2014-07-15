FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold retains sharp losses to trade near 4-week low
July 15, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold retains sharp losses to trade near 4-week low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 15 (Reuters) - Gold was trading close to its
lowest in nearly four weeks on Tuesday, struggling to get past
sharp overnight losses from profit-taking and hurt by stronger
global equities that dented its safe-haven appeal.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,307.56 an ounce
by 0032 GMT, after sliding 2.3 percent on Monday - the metal's
biggest one-day drop since December.
    * Fading fears over Portugal's banking sector and higher
equities dented the safe-haven appeal for gold, pushing prices
to their lowest since June 19. Heavy selling was triggered on
stop-loss orders after prices broke below $1,330 an ounce. 
    * Gold had climbed to a near four-month high of $1,345 last
week as troubles at Portugal's top bank rekindled fears over
another euro zone banking crisis.
    * Bullion investors were eyeing developments in the Middle
East and Ukraine for any escalation in violence that would
create fresh safe-haven demand for gold. 
    * Egypt has proposed a ceasefire between Israel and
Palestinian militants in Gaza that would start on Tuesday,
ending a week of cross-border warfare, and be followed by talks
to prevent further hostilities. 
    * Ukraine said on Monday that Moscow was once more building
up its troops on the joint border and accused Russian army
officers of fighting alongside separatists in the east of the
country. 
    * Meanwhile, SPDR Gold Trust - the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund - said its holdings rose 8.68
tonnes to 808.73 tonnes on Monday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar traded near break-even and global equity
markets rose on Monday, lifted by Citigroup's earnings and as
investors put aside concerns about euro zone banks and took
heart in a fresh round of merger and acquisition activity.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0200 China Foreign direct investment June 
    0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment July 
    1230 U.S. Import prices June 
    1230 U.S. Export prices June 
    1230 U.S. Retail sales June 
    1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing July 
    1400 U.S. Business inventories May
    1400 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen delivers semi-annual
monetary policy report before the Senate Banking Committee
    
    PRICES AT 0032 GMT    
 Metal            Last     Change  Pct chg
                                          
 Spot gold        1307.56    0.72     0.06
 Spot silver        20.87   -0.01    -0.05
 Spot platinum     1492.1    4.95     0.33
 Spot palladium    868.72    0.77     0.09
 Comex gold        1308.7       2     0.15
 Comex silver      20.955   0.041      0.2
 Euro              1.3619                 
 DXY               80.178                 
                                          
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
