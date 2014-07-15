PRECIOUS-Gold falls below $1,300/oz on Fed report, dollar rise

(Adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline, updates market activities)

By Frank Tang and Clara Denina

NEW YORK/LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Gold fell below $1,300 an ounce to a four-week low on Tuesday, as the dollar rose and bullion investors focused on a U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy report which showed the central bank is set to end its bond-buying stimulus by October.

The metal initially rose after Fed Chair Janet Yellen told a Senate committee that the U.S. economic recovery remains incomplete, with a still-ailing job market and stagnant wages justifying loose monetary policy for the foreseeable future.

In an accompanying report, the Fed said its balance sheet would top out at $4.5 trillion when its bond-buying program ends in October - a timeline consistent with what Fed policymakers had said previously.

“Yellen defending the current policy was expected but ultimately rates will be hiked and investors won’t have reason to hold gold,” said VTB Capital analyst Andrey Kryuchenkov.

Spot gold was down 0.6 percent at $1,298.90 an ounce by 11:40 a.m. EDT (1540 GMT), having earlier dropped to $1,291.70, the lowest since June 19.

The metal’s losses accelerated at 11 a.m. when prices slipped below the $1,300 mark for the first time in nearly a month, and as the dollar index started to rally.

Gold appears to have found technical support and rebounded off its 50-day moving average near $1,292 an ounce.

Bullion extended Monday’s 2.3 percent loss, its biggest daily drop since December, as fading fears over Portugal’s banking sector prompted investors to take profits, triggering stop-loss orders.

U.S. gold futures for August delivery slipped $7.90 to $1,298.80 an ounce, with trading volume set to finish sharply above its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.

The metal had posted three consecutive weeks of gains, reaching a near four-month high of $1,345 on July 10 on increased buying after banking troubles in the euro zone periphery drove investors towards assets perceived as safer.

Among other precious metals, platinum slipped by 0.3 percent to $1,483.10 an ounce, while palladium was down by 0.2 percent to $866.15 an ounce and silver fell 0.3 percent to $20.81 an ounce. (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)