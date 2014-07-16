PRECIOUS-Gold below $1,300 on stronger dollar, interest rate fears

SINGAPORE, July 16 (Reuters) - Gold retained two days of losses to trade near a four-week low on Wednesday, below $1,300 an ounce, on a stronger dollar and fears that the Federal Reserve could hike U.S. interest rates sooner than expected. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,295.76 an ounce by 0023 GMT, after losing 3.3 percent in the last two sessions - the metal's biggest two-day loss since October. * Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday U.S. labour markets are far from healthy and signalled the Fed will keep monetary policy loose until hiring and wage data show the effects of the financial crisis are "completely gone". * However, Yellen said the one thing that might prompt the central bank to raise rates earlier or faster is if hiring and wages take off in an unexpected way. * Higher rates would encourage investors to withdraw money from non-interest-bearing assets such as gold. * Meanwhile, a strengthening U.S. economy and job market means the Fed should begin raising interest rates "relatively soon," Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George said on Tuesday. * George said by many measures, including a recent rise in rent and food prices, and strong hiring reports, the Fed should have already lifted interest rates from the zero level. * Investors were eyeing demand in the physical markets to see if the price drop below $1,300 has prompted buying. Physical demand has been immune to the recent price declines, with major buyers China and India holding off. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The dollar clung to modest gains early on Wednesday after bulls latched onto a comment by the Fed Chair on interest rates, while U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Tuesday. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China Q2 GDP 0200 China Industrial output June 0200 China Retail sales June 0200 China Urban investment June 0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade May 1315 U.S. Industrial output June 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index July 1400 Fed Chair Yellen delivers the semi-annual monetary policy report before the House Financial Services Committee PRICES AT 0023 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1295.76 1.66 0.13 Spot silver 20.68 0.03 0.15 Spot platinum 1481.49 5.24 0.35 Spot palladium 865.25 2.25 0.26 Comex gold 1296.7 -0.4 -0.03 Comex silver 20.775 -0.114 -0.55 Euro 1.3566 DXY 80.407 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)