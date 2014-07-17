PRECIOUS-Gold above $1,300 on bargain-hunting; interest rate fears linger

* Gold inches up but still near four-week low * SPDR fund sees outflow; physical demand sluggish * Coming up: U.S. Housing starts, weekly jobless claims at 1230 GMT (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, July 17 (Reuters) - Gold ticked higher on Thursday to trade above $1,300 an ounce as buyers emerged after a recent sharp drop in prices, but it was still near a four-week low as investors weighed the possibility of a sooner-than-expected hike in U.S. interest rates. Gold has been under pressure after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday the U.S. central bank could raise rates earlier or faster if hiring and wages take off in an unexpected way. Higher rates would encourage investors to withdraw money from non-interest-bearing assets such as gold. Strong U.S. manufacturing and housing data on Wednesday also stoked fears that a strong economic recovery could prompt the Fed to act soon. "There is some bargain-hunting at these levels after the big drop earlier this week but the sentiment is still predominantly bearish," said one Singapore-based precious metals trader. Spot gold had climbed 0.5 percent to $1,305.15 an ounce by 0644 GMT, after rising 0.4 percent in the previous session, snapping its biggest two-day decline since December. The metal fell to a four-week low of $1,291.70 earlier in the week. Gold was also boosted as Asian equities dipped on Thursday, giving up earlier modest gains as Chinese shares fell, while the euro probed recent lows against the dollar amid speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve was tilting towards tighter monetary policy. In a sign of waning investor sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 2.7 tonnes to 806.03 tonnes on Wednesday. Physical demand in Asian markets failed to pick up in any meaningful way despite the price drop, in what dealers said was another pressure point. In other industry news, London Gold Market Fixing Ltd, the company operating the century-old global price benchmark known as the "fix", said it was seeking a third party to take over administration of the process, possibly signalling a move to an electronic platform. PRICES AT 0644 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1305.15 6.28 0.48 Spot silver 20.83 0.16 0.77 Spot platinum 1491.2 13.3 0.9 Spot palladium 878.5 7.7 0.88 Comex gold 1305.9 6.1 0.47 Comex silver 20.9 0.125 0.6 Euro 1.3523 DXY 80.528 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin and Joseph Radford)