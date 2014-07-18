FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold gains from safe-haven demand after plane downed in Ukraine
July 18, 2014 / 12:55 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold gains from safe-haven demand after plane downed in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 18 (Reuters) - Gold climbed on Friday on
safe-haven demand after a Malaysian airliner was downed in
eastern Ukraine, killing nearly 300 people onboard, escalating
geopolitical tensions and pushing down global equity markets.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,319.74 an ounce by
0019 GMT, after gaining 1.5 percent in the previous session.
    * However, the metal is still down 1.4 percent for the week,
breaking a six-week winning streak, as fears of financial
troubles in a Portugal bank faded and as investors worry about a
sooner-than-expected hike in U.S. interest rates.
    * A Malaysian airliner was brought down in eastern Ukraine
on Thursday, killing nearly 300 people aboard and sharply
raising the stakes in a conflict between Kiev and pro-Moscow
rebels that has set Russia and the West at daggers drawn.
 
    * As the United States said the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777
from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was "blown out of the sky",
probably by a ground-launched missile, Ukraine and Russia traded
accusations of blame, cranking up global pressure for a way out
of a bloody local conflict that risks fueling a new Cold War.
    * In other industry news, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange
(CME) said on Thursday it would be happy to administer, with
Thomson Reuters, the global price benchmark for gold known as
the "fix." 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 2.69 tonnes to
803.34 tonnes on Thursday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares sagged in early trading and a drop in
Treasury yields pressured the dollar after news of a downed
Malaysian airlines jet at the Ukraine-Russia border sent
investors scurrying into defensive assets. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0130 China House prices June 
    0800 Euro zone Current account May 
    1355 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index July 
    1400 U.S. Leading index June

    PRICES AT 0019 GMT    
 Metal            Last      Change  Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold         1319.74    2.44     0.19
 Spot silver         21.16     0.1     0.47
 Spot platinum      1499.6     6.9     0.46
 Spot palladium      884.1     3.1     0.35
 Comex gold         1320.4     3.5     0.27
 Comex silver        21.24   0.106      0.5
 Euro               1.3518                 
 DXY                80.558                 
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
