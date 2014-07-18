PRECIOUS-Gold gains from safe-haven demand after plane downed in Ukraine

SINGAPORE, July 18 (Reuters) - Gold climbed on Friday on safe-haven demand after a Malaysian airliner was downed in eastern Ukraine, killing nearly 300 people onboard, escalating geopolitical tensions and pushing down global equity markets. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,319.74 an ounce by 0019 GMT, after gaining 1.5 percent in the previous session. * However, the metal is still down 1.4 percent for the week, breaking a six-week winning streak, as fears of financial troubles in a Portugal bank faded and as investors worry about a sooner-than-expected hike in U.S. interest rates. * A Malaysian airliner was brought down in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, killing nearly 300 people aboard and sharply raising the stakes in a conflict between Kiev and pro-Moscow rebels that has set Russia and the West at daggers drawn. * As the United States said the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was "blown out of the sky", probably by a ground-launched missile, Ukraine and Russia traded accusations of blame, cranking up global pressure for a way out of a bloody local conflict that risks fueling a new Cold War. * In other industry news, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) said on Thursday it would be happy to administer, with Thomson Reuters, the global price benchmark for gold known as the "fix." * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 2.69 tonnes to 803.34 tonnes on Thursday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares sagged in early trading and a drop in Treasury yields pressured the dollar after news of a downed Malaysian airlines jet at the Ukraine-Russia border sent investors scurrying into defensive assets. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China House prices June 0800 Euro zone Current account May 1355 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index July 1400 U.S. Leading index June PRICES AT 0019 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1319.74 2.44 0.19 Spot silver 21.16 0.1 0.47 Spot platinum 1499.6 6.9 0.46 Spot palladium 884.1 3.1 0.35 Comex gold 1320.4 3.5 0.27 Comex silver 21.24 0.106 0.5 Euro 1.3518 DXY 80.558 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)