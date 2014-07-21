FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,300, geopolitical risks eyed
#Gold Market Report
July 21, 2014 / 1:10 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,300, geopolitical risks eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 21 (Reuters) - Gold steadied above the
$1,300 an ounce support level on Monday, aided by anticipation
of increased geopolitical risks as the United States began
demanding answers from Russia after a Malaysian plane was downed
in eastern Ukraine.    
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,308.70 an ounce
by 0053 GMT.
    * U.S. gold for August delivery was also steady at
$1,309.90 an ounce.
    * U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry laid out what he called
overwhelming evidence of Russian complicity in the shooting down
of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 as international horror
deepened over the fate of the victims' remains. 
    * Spot gold jumped 1.4 percent on Thursday when news of the
downed Malaysian plane that killed 298 people on board first
came to light. But investors quickly banked profits the
following day, causing bullion to fall 2 percent on week, its
first weekly drop in seven.
    * Anger is mounting over the plane incident. Australia's
prime minister expressed deep concern that Russian-backed rebels
remained in control of the crash site, saying the site looked
more like a "garden clean-up" than a forensic investigation.
 
    * Anglo American Plc will unveil on Monday its plan
to dispose of its oldest South African platinum mines, a move
that would reduce the global miner's staff count by a fifth of
its total workforce, the Sunday Times reported. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.2 percent to
805.14 tonnes on Friday. 
    * Hedge funds and money managers cut bullish bets on gold
futures and options this week for the first time in six weeks as
prices tumbled as fears faded over the health of the banking
sector in euro zone peripheral economies.    
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian stock markets inched up as investors set aside
geopolitical concerns to focus on the generally upbeat flow of
U.S. corporate earnings ahead of a host of results due this
week. 
    * The dollar got off to a steady start as some calm returned
to markets following an initial bout of risk aversion stemming
from a flare up in geopolitical tensions. 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0600  Germany     Producer prices                  June
    0800  Italy       Industrial orders                May
    1230  U.S.        National activity index          June
    
    PRICES AT 0053 GMT 
  Precious metals prices 0053 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  
  Spot Gold        1308.70   -1.70   -0.13   
  Spot Silver        20.82   -0.01   -0.05   
  Spot Platinum    1483.65    1.85   +0.12   
  Spot Palladium    878.33    1.93   +0.22   
  COMEX GOLD AUG4  1309.90    0.50   +0.04   
  COMEX SILVER SEP4  0.21    0.00   +0.09    
  Euro/Dollar       1.3528
  Dollar/Yen        101.30
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
