PRECIOUS-Gold steady over $1,300 as conflicts spur safe-haven bids
#Gold Market Report
July 22, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady over $1,300 as conflicts spur safe-haven bids

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 22 (Reuters) - Gold stabilised near $1,310
an ounce on Tuesday as escalating tensions over conflicts in
Ukraine and the Gaza strip dented global risk appetite and
burnished the metal's safe-haven appeal.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,311.16 an ounce
by 0009 GMT, after ending flat in the previous session. 
    * The United States, alarmed by escalating civilian
bloodshed in an Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip, took a
direct role in efforts to secure a ceasefire on Monday, as the
Palestinian death toll jumped to more than 500.
    * Despite growing calls for a halt to two weeks of fighting,
violence raged on. Israel pounded the coastal strip, killing 28
members of a family in one strike, 11 people in an attack on a
high-rise building and four in the shelling of a hospital,
medics said. 
    * Meanwhile in Ukraine, tensions continued to run high even
as the remains of some of the nearly 300 victims of the Malaysia
Airlines plane downed over Ukraine were making their way to the
Netherlands on Tuesday. 
    * Western governments have threatened Russia with stiffer
penalties for what they say is its backing of pro-Russian
militia who, their evidence suggests, shot the plane down,
killing 298 people.
    * Investors sold some positions in bullion after the metal
snapped a six-week winning streak last week. SPDR Gold Trust
, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund,
said its holdings fell 1.8 tonnes to 803.34 tonnes on Monday.
 
    * Markets are also eyeing upcoming data from the United
States, to gauge the strength of the economy and its impact on
the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.
    * World number-one platinum producer Anglo American Platinum
 is to sell a swathe of its most labour-intensive South
African mines after a five-month strike shattered its hopes of
ever making them profitable. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Major global stock markets fell and bond prices rallied on
Monday as worries over conflicts in the Gaza Strip and Ukraine
raised uncertainty for investors. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1230 U.S. CPI mm Jun 
    1230 U.S. CPI yy Jun 
    1300 U.S. Monthly home price mm May 
    1300 U.S. Monthly home price yy May 
    1400 U.S. Existing home sales Jun 

    PRICES AT 0009 GMT    
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1311.16    -0.43    -0.03
 Spot silver         20.88    -0.01    -0.05
 Spot platinum     1481.25    -0.35    -0.02
 Spot palladium      871.5     -2.5    -0.29
 Comex gold         1311.9       -2    -0.15
 Comex silver       20.955   -0.057    -0.27
 Euro               1.3522                  
 DXY                80.571                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
