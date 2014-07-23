FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds losses but finds support near $1,300
July 23, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds losses but finds support near $1,300

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 23 (Reuters) - Gold was steady in early
Wednesday trade after dipping overnight, but looked likely to
hold above $1,300 an ounce as geopolitical tensions from crises
in Ukraine and the Gaza strip brought safe-haven bids. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,306.56 an ounce
by 0022 GMT, after losing 0.4 percent in the previous session,
pressured by firmer equities. U.S. gold was also flat at
$1,307.30.
    * The metal rose last week after the downing of a Malaysian
airliner over Ukraine, killing all 298 on board. U.S. officials
say pro-Russian separatists most likely shot down the jet by
mistake, not realizing it was a civilian passenger flight. 
    * Tensions eased on Tuesday after a train carrying the
remains of some of the victims arrived in Ukrainian government
territory and separatist leaders gave Malaysian authorities the
aircraft's flight recorders. 
    * In the Middle East, the situation remained tense with
Israel pounding targets across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, saying
no ceasefire was near as top U.S. and United Nations diplomats
pursued talks on halting the fighting that has claimed more than
600 lives. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 1.5 tonnes to
804.84 tonnes on Tuesday on safe-haven demand. 
    * Gold will drift lower in the second half of 2014, leading
to a second yearly drop in the average price after a dizzying
decade-long rally, as U.S. monetary policy returns to normal and
Asian demand is weak, analysts forecast in a Reuters poll.
 
    * Palladium will reach its highest yearly price on record
this year and could top that in 2015 as expectations for lower
South African output combine with a recovery in demand and
doubts over Russian supply, a Reuters poll showed.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Global equity markets and the dollar rode a rebound in
risk appetite on Tuesday that lifted the S&P 500 to a record
high on signs of cooperation from Ukraine's pro-Russian
separatists over last week's downing of a Malaysian jetliner.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0200 Eurozone Consumer confidence 

    PRICES AT 0022 GMT    
 Metal            Last     Change  Pct chg
                                          
 Spot gold        1306.56   -0.44    -0.03
 Spot silver        20.93    0.05     0.24
 Spot platinum     1483.2     3.4     0.23
 Spot palladium       869    -1.2    -0.14
 Comex gold        1307.3       1     0.08
 Comex silver          21  -0.008    -0.04
 Euro              1.3468                 
 DXY               80.775                 
                                          
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
