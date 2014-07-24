FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold firm above $1,300 on Middle East violence, fund inflows
July 24, 2014

PRECIOUS-Gold firm above $1,300 on Middle East violence, fund inflows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 24 (Reuters) - Gold was holding its ground
above $1,300 an ounce on Thursday as violence deepened in the
Middle East over the Gaza strip and as holdings in the top
bullion-backed fund rose on safe-haven bids. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,304.01 an ounce
by 0013 GMT, after dipping 0.2 percent in the previous session.
U.S. gold was also flat at $1,304.80.
    * Gaza fighting raged on Wednesday, displacing thousands
more Palestinians in the battered territory as U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry said efforts to secure a truce between Israel
and Hamas had made some progress. 
    * American aviation authorities extended a ban on U.S.
flights to Tel Aviv for a second day, spooked by rocket salvoes
out of the Gaza Strip, with many other global airlines also
avoiding the Jewish state.
    * Meanwhile, tensions remained high between Russia and the
West over Ukraine. Kiev said two of its fighter jets were shot
down over the rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine on
Wednesday, and the missiles that brought them down might have
been fired from Russia. 
    * Fierce fighting raged near the pro-Russian rebels' two
main centres in Donetsk and nearby Luhansk, where they have been
pushed back in recent days by Ukrainian government forces, who
have regained control of villages and suburbs around the cities.
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.6 tonnes to
805.44 tonnes on Wednesday - a second straight day of increase.
 
    * Gold is seen as an alternative investment to riskier
assets such as equities during times of uncertainties.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Global equity markets edged higher on Wednesday as a
backdrop of solid corporate earnings buoyed risk appetite, but
worries over the Middle East and Ukraine kept demand strong for
safe-haven assets such as bonds. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0130 China HSBC Mfg PMI Flash Jul 
    1230 U.S. Initial jobless claims Weekly 
    1345 U.S. Markit mfg PMI Flash Jul 

    PRICES AT 0013 GMT
 Metal           Last      Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold        1304.01     0.17     0.01
 Spot silver        20.89     0.02      0.1
 Spot platinum    1475.95    -1.55     -0.1
 Spot palladium    869.15     0.65     0.07
 Comex gold        1304.8      0.1     0.01
 Comex silver      20.955    -0.04    -0.19
 Euro               1.346                  
 DXY               80.816                  
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
