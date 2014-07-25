FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold set for second weekly loss on strong economic data
July 25, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold set for second weekly loss on strong economic data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 25 (Reuters) - Gold held near a five-week
low on Friday and was headed for a second straight week of
losses, as strong global economic data and higher equities
offset the metal's appeal as a safe-haven.
    Gold's decline despite simmering tensions in the Middle East
and Ukraine does not bode well for prices in the near term,
especially at a time when physical demand in Asia is sluggish.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,292.37 an ounce
by 0014 GMT, after losing nearly 1 percent on Thursday. The
metal hit $1,287.46 in the previous session - its lowest since
June 19 - before recovering slightly.
    * Gold has lost 1.4 percent of its value this week. Silver,
platinum and palladium were also headed for weekly losses.
    * Bullion came under pressure after data on Thursday showed
the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits fell to the lowest level in nearly 8-1/2 years last
week, suggesting the labour market recovery was gaining
traction. 
    * China's factory activity expanded at its fastest in 18
months in July, boosting global equities. 
    * The metal had managed to stay above $1,300 an ounce for
most of this week as violence continued over the Gaza strip, and
tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine remained high.
    * But sentiment has been hit after strong data, with SPDR
Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, seeing an outflow of 3.6 tonnes on
Thursday. 
    * China's net overseas purchases of gold through key conduit
Hong Kong fell to a 17-month low in June as a weaker yuan curbed
demand from the world's biggest bullion consumer and as direct
imports through the mainland flourished. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Global stock markets inched higher while U.S. debt prices
fell on Thursday following unexpectedly low U.S. weekly jobless
claims and stronger-than-expected U.S. earnings. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1230 U.S. Durable goods Jun 
    1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly 
    0800 Eurozone Money-M3 annual growth 

    PRICES AT 0014 GMT
 Metal             Last      Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold          1292.37    -0.63    -0.05
 Spot silver          20.31        0        0
 Spot platinum       1467.3      4.8     0.33
 Spot palladium      868.75     1.85     0.21
 Comex gold            1293      2.2     0.17
 Comex silver         20.37   -0.045    -0.22
 Euro                1.3466                  
 DXY                 80.851                  
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
