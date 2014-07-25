PRECIOUS-Gold set for second weekly loss on strong economic data

SINGAPORE, July 25 (Reuters) - Gold held near a five-week low on Friday and was headed for a second straight week of losses, as strong global economic data and higher equities offset the metal's appeal as a safe-haven. Gold's decline despite simmering tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine does not bode well for prices in the near term, especially at a time when physical demand in Asia is sluggish. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,292.37 an ounce by 0014 GMT, after losing nearly 1 percent on Thursday. The metal hit $1,287.46 in the previous session - its lowest since June 19 - before recovering slightly. * Gold has lost 1.4 percent of its value this week. Silver, platinum and palladium were also headed for weekly losses. * Bullion came under pressure after data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to the lowest level in nearly 8-1/2 years last week, suggesting the labour market recovery was gaining traction. * China's factory activity expanded at its fastest in 18 months in July, boosting global equities. * The metal had managed to stay above $1,300 an ounce for most of this week as violence continued over the Gaza strip, and tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine remained high. * But sentiment has been hit after strong data, with SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, seeing an outflow of 3.6 tonnes on Thursday. * China's net overseas purchases of gold through key conduit Hong Kong fell to a 17-month low in June as a weaker yuan curbed demand from the world's biggest bullion consumer and as direct imports through the mainland flourished. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Global stock markets inched higher while U.S. debt prices fell on Thursday following unexpectedly low U.S. weekly jobless claims and stronger-than-expected U.S. earnings. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 U.S. Durable goods Jun 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly 0800 Eurozone Money-M3 annual growth PRICES AT 0014 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1292.37 -0.63 -0.05 Spot silver 20.31 0 0 Spot platinum 1467.3 4.8 0.33 Spot palladium 868.75 1.85 0.21 Comex gold 1293 2.2 0.17 Comex silver 20.37 -0.045 -0.22 Euro 1.3466 DXY 80.851 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)