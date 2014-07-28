PRECIOUS-Gold slips on stronger dollar, but holds above $1,300

SINGAPORE, July 28 (Reuters) - Gold slipped slightly on Monday due to a stronger dollar but held above $1,300 an ounce as its safe-haven appeal was burnished by heightened tensions between the West and Russia, and violence in the Middle East. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold dipped 0.2 percent to $1,305.45 an ounce by 0011 GMT, largely holding the previous session's 1.1 percent gain. The metal logged its second consecutive weekly drop on Friday on strong U.S. economic data. * Fighting subsided in Gaza on Sunday after Hamas Islamist militants said they backed a 24-hour humanitarian truce but there was no sign of any comprehensive deal to end fighting with Israel. * Fierce clashes between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels continued on Sunday as Europe and the United States prepared economic sanctions on Russia over the conflict. * In a measure of investor sentiment, hedge funds and money managers boosted their bullish bets on gold futures and options as the yellow metal's price rose last week, while slashing net-long positions in silver , the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. * Russia and Turkey lifted their gold holdings in June as both countries increased their bullion reserves for a third consecutive month, data from the International Monetary Fund showed on Friday. * Silver bullion banks Deutsche Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia and HSBC have been accused of manipulating prices in the multi-billion dollar market in a lawsuit filed on Friday. * The company operating the gold price 'fix' has appointed a supervisory committee to oversee the century-old system of benchmarking gold prices ahead of the implementation of stricter regulations, its website showed on Friday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Some disappointing U.S. earnings and weak German economic data pressured world stock markets on Friday. * The U.S. dollar hovered near six-month highs against a basket of major currencies early on Monday, holding onto solid gains made last week as investors turned bearish on the euro. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 U.S. Markit Comp flash PMI 0200 U.S. Markit Svcs PMI 0200 U.S. pending homes index PRICES AT 0011 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1305.45 -2.34 -0.18 Spot silver 20.66 -0.01 -0.05 Spot platinum 1472.5 2.6 0.18 Spot palladium 876.25 0.85 0.1 Comex gold 1306.2 2.9 0.22 Comex silver 20.76 0.124 0.6 Euro 1.3429 DXY 81.028 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)