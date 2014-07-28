FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold slips on stronger dollar, but holds above $1,300
July 28, 2014 / 12:21 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips on stronger dollar, but holds above $1,300

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 28 (Reuters) - Gold slipped slightly on
Monday due to a stronger dollar but held above $1,300 an ounce
as its safe-haven appeal was burnished by heightened tensions
between the West and Russia, and violence in the Middle East. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold dipped 0.2 percent to $1,305.45 an ounce
by 0011 GMT, largely holding the previous session's 1.1 percent
gain. The metal logged its second consecutive weekly drop on
Friday on strong U.S. economic data.
    * Fighting subsided in Gaza on Sunday after Hamas Islamist
militants said they backed a 24-hour humanitarian truce but
there was no sign of any comprehensive deal to end fighting with
Israel. 
    * Fierce clashes between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian
rebels continued on Sunday as Europe and the United States
prepared economic sanctions on Russia over the conflict.
 
    * In a measure of investor sentiment, hedge funds and money
managers boosted their bullish bets on gold futures and options
as the yellow metal's price rose last week, while slashing
net-long positions in silver , the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission said on Friday. 
    * Russia and Turkey lifted their gold holdings in June as
both countries increased their bullion reserves for a third
consecutive month, data from the International Monetary Fund
showed on Friday. 
    * Silver bullion banks Deutsche Bank, Bank of
Nova Scotia and HSBC have been accused of
manipulating prices in the multi-billion dollar market in a
lawsuit filed on Friday. 
    * The company operating the gold price 'fix' has appointed a
supervisory committee to oversee the century-old system of
benchmarking gold prices ahead of the implementation of stricter
regulations, its website showed on Friday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Some disappointing U.S. earnings and weak German economic
data pressured world stock markets on Friday. 
    * The U.S. dollar hovered near six-month highs against a
basket of major currencies early on Monday, holding onto solid
gains made last week as investors turned bearish on the euro.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0145 U.S. Markit Comp flash PMI 
    0200 U.S. Markit Svcs PMI  
    0200 U.S. pending homes index 

    PRICES AT 0011 GMT
 Metal              Last      Change   Pct chg
                                              
 Spot gold           1305.45    -2.34    -0.18
 Spot silver           20.66    -0.01    -0.05
 Spot platinum        1472.5      2.6     0.18
 Spot palladium       876.25     0.85      0.1
 Comex gold           1306.2      2.9     0.22
 Comex silver          20.76    0.124      0.6
 Euro                 1.3429                  
 DXY                  81.028                  
                                              
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)
