PRECIOUS-Gold little changed above $1,300 as Fed policy meet awaited
July 29, 2014 / 12:41 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold little changed above $1,300 as Fed policy meet awaited

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 29 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed above
$1,300 an ounce on Tuesday, supported by geopolitical tensions
in the Middle East and Ukraine, with investors waiting for cues
from U.S. jobs data and a Federal Reserve policy meeting this
week. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was flat at $1,304.11 an ounce by 0023
GMT, after slipping 0.3 percent in the previous session. U.S.
gold was up $1 at $1,304.30.
    * Gold, seen as a safe-haven asset, has benefited from 
tensions between the West and Russia. U.S. and European leaders
agreed on Monday to impose wider sanctions on Russia's
financial, defence and energy sectors. 
    * The new sanctions are aimed at increasing the pressure on
Russian President Vladimir Putin after a Malaysian airliner was
shot down over territory held by pro-Moscow rebels in eastern
Ukraine.
    * Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Monday
of a protracted war in Gaza, dashing any hopes of a swift end to
the three-week conflict as Palestinian fighters launched an
audacious cross-border raid.
    * The Federal Reserve will make a statement on Wednesday at
the end of its two-day policy meeting, with markets watching for
clues as to when the U.S. central bank will begin increasing
interest rates.
    * Key economic data, including U.S. non-farm payrolls and
gross domestic product figures, also comes out this week.    
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * World stock markets were little changed on Monday while
the U.S. dollar traded mostly flat against a basket of major
currencies ahead of key U.S. economic reports and events this
week. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0600 Germany Import prices June 
    1300 U.S. S&P/CaseShiller housing index May 
    1400 U.S. Consumer confidence July 
    1430 U.S. Texas services sector outlook July
    Fed's two-day policy meeting begins
        
    PRICES AT 0023 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold         1304.11     0.12      0.01
 Spot silver         20.54    -0.04     -0.19
 Spot platinum     1482.25     2.55      0.17
 Spot palladium     877.75    -2.05     -0.23
 Comex gold         1304.3        1      0.08
 Comex silver       20.625    0.058      0.28
 Euro               1.3439                   
 DXY                80.994                   
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
  

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
