PRECIOUS-Gold treads water below $1,300 as Fed, economic data eyed

* Gold trades in tight $3 range in Asia * U.S. dollar index at 6-month peak * Coming up: U.S. GDP data, Fed statement after 2-day meeting (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, July 30 (Reuters) - Gold was trading in a tight range below $1,300 an ounce on Wednesday, as investors nervously awaited the end of a Federal Reserve policy meeting to gauge the U.S. central bank's view on the economy and monetary policy. The metal was pressured by the U.S. dollar, which held near a six-month high against a basket of major currencies on expectations of a hawkish tone from the Fed. Investors were reluctant to take big positions ahead of major U.S. economic data this week, including GDP on Wednesday and non-farm payrolls on Friday. "Prices look a little vulnerable near term," HSBC analysts said in a note. "With trading volume light more recently, the market is likely to be more data driven than usual." Spot gold was flat at $1,299 an ounce by 0619 GMT, after slipping 0.5 percent and breaking below the key $1,300 level in the previous session. The HSBC analysts saw little to support prices should the upcoming economic data give further confirmation that a recovery is underway. Gold, seen as a safe-haven asset, benefits from uncertainties around economic growth. "In the event of a drop in gold prices we do not believe there will be significant near-term buyers at hand as the summer holidays seem to have reduced market activity," they said. The Fed will make a statement later on Wednesday at the end of its two-day policy meeting. Recent strong economic data has prompted many to believe the U.S. central bank may raise rates sooner than expected. Higher rates would encourage investors to withdraw money from non-interest-bearing assets such as gold. While the focus will be on the Fed statement, markets are also eyeing developments on the geopolitical front for any worsening of tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine. The European Union and the United States on Tuesday announced further sanctions against Russia, in the strongest international action yet over Moscow's support for rebels in eastern Ukraine. Israel knocked out Gaza's only power plant and pounded dozens of other high-profile targets on Tuesday, while Egyptian mediators prepared a revised proposal for halting its war with Islamist guerrillas in the enclave. PRICES AT 0619 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1299 0.9 0.07 Spot silver 20.55 0.03 0.15 Spot platinum 1474.8 2.3 0.16 Spot palladium 877.2 2 0.23 Comex gold 1298.7 0.4 0.03 Comex silver 20.625 0.042 0.2 Euro 1.3402 DXY 81.247 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin and Prateek Chatterjee)