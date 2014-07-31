FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold stays below $1,300 as U.S. economic optimism dents demand
#Gold Market Report
July 31, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold stays below $1,300 as U.S. economic optimism dents demand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 31 (Reuters) - Gold held overnight losses to
trade below $1,300 an ounce on Thursday and looked likely to
extend declines to a fourth day as optimism over U.S. economic
growth curbed safe-haven appetite for the metal. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was flat at $1,295.20 an ounce by 0021
GMT, after dropping 0.3 percent in the previous session. 
    * The Federal Reserve on Wednesday reaffirmed it was in no
rush to raise interest rates, even as it upgraded its assessment
of the U.S. economy and expressed some comfort that inflation
was moving up toward its target. 
    * After a two-day meeting, Fed policymakers took note of
both faster economic growth and a decline in the unemployment
rate, but expressed concern about remaining slack in the labor
market.
    * Data on Wednesday also showed that the U.S. economy
rebounded sharply in the second quarter as consumers stepped up
spending and businesses restocked. Gross domestic product
expanded at a 4 percent annual rate after shrinking at a revised
2.1 percent pace in the first quarter. 
    * Investors will now turn their attention to U.S. jobs data
due on Friday.
    * Geopolitical developments were also eyed, as Israeli
shelling killed at least 15 Palestinians sheltering in a
U.N.-run school and another 17 near a street market on
Wednesday, with no ceasefire in sight after more than three
weeks of fighting. 
    * Russia fought back over new U.S. and EU sanctions imposed
over Ukraine even as G7 leaders warned of further steps, while
Ukraine's government accused pro-Russian rebels of placing land
mines near the site of a crashed Malaysian airliner to prevent a
proper investigation. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar held gains against a basket of major currencies
while U.S. Treasuries yields surged on Wednesday after the Fed
raised its assessment of the U.S. economy while reiterating it
is in no hurry to increase interest rates. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0600 Germany Retail sales June 
    0645 France Consumer spending June 
    0645 France Producer prices June 
    0755 Germany Unemployment rate July 
    0900 Euro zone Inflation July 
    0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate June 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1345 U.S. Chicago PMI July

    PRICES AT 0021 GMT    
 Metal            Last      Change  Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold          1295.2     0.5     0.04
 Spot silver         20.55   -0.04    -0.19
 Spot platinum     1472.75   -0.15    -0.01
 Spot palladium     877.55    1.55     0.18
 Comex gold         1295.1     0.2     0.02
 Comex silver        20.62   0.023     0.11
 Euro               1.3397                 
 DXY                81.401                 
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
