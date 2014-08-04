FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,290 as weak jobs data allays rate hike fears
#Gold Market Report
August 4, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,290 as weak jobs data allays rate hike fears

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Gold was well-supported above
$1,290 an ounce on Monday as surprisingly weak U.S jobs data
diminished fears the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates
soon, and as weaker stocks prompted some safe-haven bids.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,293.06 an ounce
by 0019 GMT, after gaining nearly 1 percent on Friday following
the weak U.S. data. U.S. gold was also holding steady at
$1,294.40.
    * Data on Friday showed U.S. job growth slowed in July and
the unemployment rate unexpectedly rose, pointing to slack in
the labour market. Nonfarm payrolls increased 209,000 last
month, while economists had expected a 233,000 gain.
    
    * The data supports Fed' view that a significant labour
market slack remained, signalling the need for patience on the
rate front.
    * A majority of Wall Street's top bond firms see no move by
the Fed to raise interest rates before the second half of next
year, a Reuters survey showed on Friday. 
    * Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish bets on
gold futures and options as the yellow metal's prices fell in
the week to July 29, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
said on Friday. 
    * Violence and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and
Ukraine also supported gold, which is seen as an alternative
investment to riskier assets such as equities. 
    * Global equities markets dropped for a fourth day on
Friday, hurt by worries about Argentina's debt problems and weak
jobs data.    
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The U.S. dollar got off to a calm start on Monday, having
suffered its biggest one-day fall in nearly a month after a
batch of economic data led markets to push back expectations for
the start of the Federal Reserve's rate-tightening cycle. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0830 Euro zone Sentix index Aug 
    0900 Euro zone Producer prices June 
    1345 U.S. ISM-New York index July 
    1400 U.S. Employment trends July

    PRICES AT 0019 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1293.06    -0.54    -0.04
 Spot silver         20.32     0.04      0.2
 Spot platinum        1458      3.2     0.22
 Spot palladium     860.25    -1.65    -0.19
 Comex gold         1294.4     -0.4    -0.03
 Comex silver        20.35   -0.021     -0.1
 Euro               1.3427                  
 DXY                  81.3                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
    

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
