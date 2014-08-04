FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,290 on waning rate hike fears, weak equities
#Gold Market Report
August 4, 2014 / 3:30 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,290 on waning rate hike fears, weak equities

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Geopolitical tensions also support prices
    * Gold rose almost 1 percent on Friday
    * Physical demand muted; Chinese premiums steady

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Gold found good support above
$1,290 an ounce on Monday as surprisingly weak U.S. jobs data
diminished fears that the Federal Reserve will raise interest
rates soon, and as weaker stocks prompted some safe-haven bids.
    Data on Friday showed U.S. jobs growth slowed in July and
the unemployment rate unexpectedly rose, pointing to slack in
the labour market. Nonfarm payrolls increased 209,000 last
month, while economists had expected a 233,000 gain.
    
    The data supports the Fed's view that a sharp drop in the
unemployment rate over the last year has masked substantial
weakness in the labour market, signalling the need to keep
interest rates at rock-bottom levels well into next year.
 
    Spot gold was little changed at $1,294 an ounce by
0643 GMT, after gaining nearly 1 percent on Friday following the
weak U.S. data. 
    "The surprising weakness in the jobs data on Friday lessens
speculation that the Fed will increase rates soon as it shows
that the labour market recovery is not going to be very smooth,"
said one trader in Hong Kong. 
    "Gold could trade at between $1,280 and $1,320 in the near
term supported by the dollar weakness and geopolitical
tensions."
    The U.S. dollar suffered its biggest one-day fall in nearly
a month on Friday after the weak data. Global equity markets
were pressured due to concerns over geopolitical tensions and
Argentina's debt default. 
    Gold, seen as an alternative investment to riskier assets
such as equities, is seeing some safe-haven bids on escalating
violence in the Middle East and Ukraine. 
    Israel said it would unilaterally hold fire in most of the
Gaza Strip on Monday but tensions remained high at the apparent
Israeli shelling on Sunday of a U.N.-run shelter that killed 10
people. 
    Pro-Russian separatists battled on Sunday to keep advancing
Ukrainian government forces at bay in heavy fighting on the
outskirts of Donetsk, the rebels' main stronghold in eastern
Ukraine. 
    In the physical markets, buying remained subdued in the
seasonally quiet summer period, even as many consumers expected
prices to drop further. 
    In top buyer China, local premiums to the global benchmark
were steady near $3 an ounce, down sharply from over $20 earlier
this year. Premiums in other parts of Asia have also largely
remained steady over the past several weeks. 
    
    PRICES AT 0643 GMT
 Metal           Last     Change  Pct chg
                                  
 Spot gold          1294     0.4     0.03
 Spot silver       20.41    0.13     0.64
 Spot platinum   1460.25    5.45     0.37
 Spot palladium   864.22    2.32     0.27
 Comex gold       1294.9     0.1     0.01
 Comex silver      20.44   0.069     0.34
 Euro             1.3425                 
 DXY              81.325                 
                                  
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Editing by Michael Perry, Muralikumar Anantharaman and Biju
Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
